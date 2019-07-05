App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, BPCL, IOC fall 5-6% after govt proposes additional excise duty on petrol & diesel

Government has proposed to put special additional excise duty of Re 1 per litre and road cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel, in Budget 2019

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation shares were down 5-6 percent intraday on July 5 after imposition of special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel.

In the Union Budget 2019-2020, the government has proposed to put special additional excise duty of Re 1 per litre and road cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel.

"The news is negative for oil marketing companies IOCL, BPCL and HPCL," Sharekhan said.

The special additional excise duty will increase government's gross revenue collections from petroleum products, which ultimately helps Centre to keep fiscal deficit in check and fund expenditure.

IOC was down 2.87 percent at Rs 152.10, HPCL down 1.14 percent at Rs 285.30 and BPCL fell 2.47 percent to Rs 370.45 on the BSE at 1318 hours IST.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #BPCL #Budget 2019 #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Indian Oil Corporation

