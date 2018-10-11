App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares rally 7-19% on sharp fall in crude oil prices

Crude oil is the raw material for oil marketing companies. So any fall or rise in oil prices is always have direct impact on their earnings and stock prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation shares were among biggest gainers on the Nifty50 after sharp decline in crude oil prices on Thursday.

HPCL rallied 19 percent on top of 5.6 percent upside in previous session, BPCL gained 7.4 percent (3 percent in previous session and IOC was up 8 percent (1.55 percent).

Crude oil is the raw material for oil marketing companies. So any fall or rise in oil prices is always have direct impact on their earnings and stock prices.

Oil prices traded around $86 a barrel few days back on supply concerns ahead of US' sanctions on Iranian oil effective from November, which fell to around $81 a barrel now.

related news

Oil prices fell to two-week lows as they extended big losses from the previous session amid a rout in global stock markets, with oil also taking a hit from an industry report showing US crude inventories rose more than expected.

Supply worries also eased as Hurricane Michael likely spared oil assets from significant damage as it smashed into Florida, even as it caused at least one death, injuries and widespread destruction.

Brent crude futures were down 1.94 percent, at $81.48 a barrel by 15:07 hours IST. They closed 2.2 percent lower on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by 1.89 percent, at $71.79, having also fallen to their lowest since September 28. They dropped 2.4 percent in the previous session. (With inputs from agencies)

Image311102018
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Indian Oil Corporation

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.