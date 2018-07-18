App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares rally 2% each after fall in crude oil prices

Brent crude oil prices corrected sharply from its recent 3-1/2-year high of $80.50 hit last month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share prices of oil marketing companies - HPCL, IOC and BPCL - rallied 2 percent each intraday on Wednesday after fall in crude oil prices.

Any decline in international crude oil prices is always good for oil retailers and country like India which imports more than 80 percent of its requirement.

Oil prices dropped after an increase in US crude inventories last week. Brent crude futures were down 0.62 percent, at $71.71 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.73 percent, at $67.58.

Brent crude oil prices corrected sharply by 11 percent from its recent 3-1/2-year high of $80.50 hit last month.

The benchmarks had steadied after big declines on Monday and last week as supply disruptions in Venezuela came to the fore and as analysts had been forecasting a decline of 3.6 million barrels in US inventories for the week through July 13.

But the specter of oversupply quickly returned, with a rise of more than 600,000 barrels in US crude stockpiles, reported by the American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday. (With inputs from Reuters)

At 11:59 hours IST, the stock price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 286.70, up 1.92 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corporation was up 2.01 percent at Rs 401.20 and Indian Oil Corporation up 1.55 percent at Rs 166.60 on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 12:19 pm

