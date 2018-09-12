App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Jet Airways, InterGlobe decline over 1% on rising oil prices, weak rupee

Aviation companies such as Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation also corrected over a percent as oil constitutes bigger portion of their operating expenses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of the state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) fell more than a percent each on rising crude oil prices and sustained volatility in the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

Aviation companies such as Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation also corrected over a percent as oil constitutes bigger portion of their operating expenses.

Crude oil prices have gradually been rising on reports of decline in US crude inventories and likely supply tightening ahead of US sanctions on the Iranian oil which will come into effect from November this year.

The Delhi high court has refused to pass orders on a public interest litigation (PIL) against rising fuel prices, reports CNBC-TV18.

related news

The court said fuel prices is a matter of national policy and any orders will have wide-ranging ramifications. The court has directed the petroleum ministry to consider the suggestions in the PIL within four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee fell 14 percent year-to-date to hit record low of 72.91 against the US dollar in morning but managed to recover 80 paise from that low point to trade around 72.03 on hopes of measures from the government to limit the currency fall this week.

Image612092018
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.