HPCL, BPCL hit 52-week lows on crude oil price surge, IOC falls 1%

Shares of oil marketing companies fell over a percent, with HPCL and BPCL hitting fresh 52-week lows, as crude oil prices move upwards. The Brent crude is hovering close to USD 80 per barrel and this has impacted sentiment among investors.

The likes of HPCL, BPCL and IOC were all down 1 percent.

Higher crude oil prices imply a hit on oil marketing companies’ revenues as their input costs rise. A weaker rupee adds as a double whammy to such companies.

“For companies like BPCL and HPCL, crude oil is a raw material which they will have to buy at the higher price and their final selling products are various refined products like petrol, diesel etc. The prices of these refined products may not necessarily increase by the same proportion as of the crude oil. As a result, the refining companies will start losing money,” explained Ritesh Ashar, Chief Strategy Officer at KIFS Trade Capital in an earlier interaction with Moneycontrol.

Oil prices have risen on the back of supply disruption risks that could originate due to a hurricane forecast that is set to hit US Gulf Coast. Brent crude hit a session high of $79.72 before paring gains.

Both benchmarks jumped earlier after the evacuation of two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon. The storm was expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Mississippi-Alabama border.

Vessel traffic along the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday was under restrictions ahead of Gordon.

The Gulf of Mexico is home to 17 percent of U.S. crude oil production and 5 percent of natural gas output daily, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. On land, the Gulf Coast serves as a major U.S. refining hub.

Apart from this, oil prices have been on a bullish trajectory due to supply concerns, especially with the deadline of sanctions on oil supply on Iran nearing. The US has set a November deadline to impose the sanctions.

At 09:35 hrs Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 248.30, down Rs 1.75, or 0.70 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 246.30.

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 348.95, down Rs 2.25, or 0.64 percent, on the BSE. The stock, too, touched a 52-week low of Rs 347.00. Indian Oil Corporation, on the other hand, was quoting at Rs 151.55, down Rs 1.00, or 0.66 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 153.00 and an intraday low of Rs 151.00.

