How will kharif-grown commodities do, given the erratic monsoon?

The 2019 southwest monsoon strongly revived in the first 10 days of July, with a 24 percent surplus, reducing the overall seasonal deficit to 12 percent by July 11. Still, many regions are largely deficient, affecting the sowing of kharif crops.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast vigorous monsoon conditions over Kerala and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with extremely heavy rainfall on July 18, July 19 and July 20. Widespread rainfall is also expected over northwest India, but west Rajasthan would still be left out.

In 2019-20, kharif sowing picked up pace during the week ended July 12, with the total kharif-sowing lag narrowing to 8.6 percent, compared to 27 percent by July 5. Last week, all-India kharif sowing was 39 percent complete and is reported on 413.34 lakh hectares.

The area under soybean recovered considerably last week with the year-on-year (YoY) sowing shortfall narrowing to 19 percent, from 65 percent a week earlier. This week, the sowing lag should narrow further to around 8-10 percent and, thus, any upside would be capped by greater sowing.

The 2019-20 pulses acreage, which was 71 percent lower by July 5, is now down only 25 percent from the corresponding period of 2018-19. Sowing of all pulses is lagging, including tur (-21.7 percent), urad (-25.69 percent) and moong (24 percent). The sowing window for pulses is generally up to July 15, and the crop sown after that has a lower yield.

The short-term price outlook for the newly-launched moong futures on the NCDEX is positive, though, considering the lower acreage, but August rains would still be crucial from the point of view of productivity. The weather department is optimistic about August rains. Thus, the potential in moong may be capped by end-July.

In the largest guar-growing state of Rajasthan, acreage under guar by July 16 is reportedly 24.6 percent lower than in the corresponding period in 2018. West Rajasthan is the largest guar-growing belt and the monsoon in this region has been deficient so far. As a result, only 26 percent of the targeted area has been covered. The sowing window for this rain-fed area is until early August. Thus, if rainfall improves in these areas, farmers may kick-start sowing. Accordingly, prices may come under pressure. However, till then, the outlook for guar is bullish.

Turmeric sowing is reportedly lower in the Duggirala (AP), Erode (TN) and the Nanded/Basmat belts of Marathwada due to the delayed monsoon. However, it is better in Nizamabad and Sangli. Going by the latest predictions of rains over Kerala and the adjoining districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the deficiency in southern India may lessen. However, the late monsoon, delayed sowing and dry weather in June?July have earlier proved adverse to yield. The outlook for turmeric prices is thus positive.

The author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

