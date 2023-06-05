How will Coherus' Humira biosimilar launch at sharp discount play out for Biocon?

Representative Image

US-based pharma company Coherus BioSciences announced plans to launch biosimilar drug Humira at an 85 percent discount to a similar drug that Biocon plans to launch in July. The sharp discount offered by Coherus puts the annual cost of Humira at $13,000 as against Biocon's $90,000.

Humira is one of the largest selling molecules in the world with pre-genericisation sales of $18.5 billion. The drug is a prescription injection used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions. About 80 percent of its market is high concentration while the rest 20 percent comprises of the low concentration segment. Around nine players have presence in the low concentration segment, resulting in high price pressures.

While Coherus’ aggressive pricing strategy could be aimed at bringing more volumes to LC segment, Nuvama Institutional Equities believes the move is unlikely to lead to a sharp market disruption given its limited capacity (Coherus can service maximum 10 percent market share) and presence in the minority segment.

That said, Nuvama does not see any downside risk for Biocon from Coherus' biosimilar launch. "The firm also doesn't see upside to its Biocon estimates (5 percent share/$155 million in FY25E) since the drugmaker competes with eight other players in the LC variant segment," Nuvama Institutional Equities stated in its report.

Nuvama also noted that the price erosion trends in biosimilars space was much more aggressive than anticipated earlier. Moreover, out of the other eight players that have approvals for the drug, only three have received a nod for high concentration variants, which accounts for 80 percent market share.

"Hence, given that these players would also launch with Coherus in July, it will put them at an advantage against the likes of Coherus, Biocon and others that have approval only for the LC variants," Nuvama explained.

Nuvama also doesn't see an increase in LC segment market share due to the aggressive pricing strategy, hence, peers like Biocon that also operate in the same segment are unlikely to see an sales upside for the drug.

However, the plans for launch of a similar drug by a peer at a much steeper discount did prove to leave a distaste among Biocon's investors. The reflection of which was seen in the 2 percent fall in Biocon's stock price on Friday after the news was announced.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​