How to safeguard your investment against recession

The last two quarters have been dominated by the word recession which was difficult to digest for everyone. The situation has created a lot of distress in the market and continues to do so even now. Has the recession arrived, or will it come? Nobody has a clear answer about what to expect or when to expect, but it's continuing to be a headline. Some economists are still determining if there could be any recession soon. In contrast, other economists predicted the recession would storm into the market in the last quarter of 2022 and 50:50 changes in the coming fiscal year. Few economists suggest that a recession could be on the cards during 2024, but they are not cent percentage affirmative.

Despite the recession not having hit the market yet, recent market behavior has been inflationary, the result of the Reserve Bank raising the repo rate constantly to bring the inflation rate down. Historically, the recession followed when the Reserve Bank raised report rates to contain high inflation. But unfortunately, it is only possible sometimes.

Most of us are undoubtedly anxious about our financial future due to recession fears, even if there are several other recession indicators to consider in the overall picture, such as rising unemployment. Nevertheless, recessions will inevitably occur since they are a standard component of the economic cycle, whether we like it or not. Therefore, we ought to take precautions to safeguard our portfolio. The following elements may safeguard investment and survive the recession.

Invest in Government bonds

Investing in Government bonds can be one of the most secure investments you can make in a downturn. Government bonds are issued by RBI and come with a sovereign guarantee. In addition, they typically do well in times of economic uncertainty since they are so safe. For anyone looking to invest, bonds are meant to be a secure, low-risk option. Bonds currently pay out close to 7.3% in interest over 40 years, excellent for a low-risk investment. Invest in Corporate Bonds Related stories Enam Holdings’ Sridhar Sivaram bullish on financials; says, falling credit costs leading to profit...

Buy TCS; target of Rs 3950: Motilal Oswal

Buy Sun Pharma; target of Rs 1220: Motilal Oswal Corporate bonds are another safer investment option during a recession. Since companies with high credit ratings are issuing these bonds there is a reduced chance that the issuer will fail to make its debt payments. During times of economic turbulence, corporate investment bonds typically maintain their value. Most retail investors have embraced and seen significant growth in corporate bond investments during the past decade. Additionally, it will offer a greater interest rate during a recession. The corporate bonds give interests of up to 13%, which would better return during such times. Diversifying your portfolio Diversifying your portfolio is crucial when the economy is in a downturn. Stocks typically experience volatility during recessions. But you can reduce the effects of sudden price changes' by keeping a varied portfolio. In addition, you should ensure that a portion of your portfolio is safeguarded against changing market conditions, for instance, by holding investments across various industries and asset classes. Additionally, you can further cut risk by boosting your possible return sources by putting some of your money into alternative assets like mutual funds, FDs, CFDs, and real estate. Finally, diversifying your portfolio is an integral safeguard for recessions. Prepare an emergency fund. Given that these costs are rising, an emergency fund is essential to pay for any unforeseen expenses, such as medical problems or vehicle repairs. One way to increase your cash reserves is to set aside 15% of each paycheck for high-yield liquid investments. The general rule is that an emergency fund should have three to six months' worth of living expenses. However, during recession, you should set your sights higher than that. Don't panic and sell your investment. You need to stay calm and think twice before considering selling your investment during recession. However, the cash in hand is necessary and inevitable to handle recession; liquidating the investment at a loss is selling your investment at a lower price than you paid. Moreover, selling your investment out of fear or short-term market uncertainty may do more harm than good. It would help if you were confident that recession is never a perennial one and that the market will come to normal flow within a specific time. Therefore, you need to keep your investment until the recession storm has passed. Although no one likes to think about them, recessions are a normal part of the economic cycle and will occur whether we want them or not. So, it's acceptable to feel uncertain during these difficult economic times, as recessions are unpleasant. But if you safeguard your investments as much as possible before a recession arrives, you might discover that it may not hurt your investments as much as you might have thought. The best way to learn how to safeguard your portfolio is to always speak with a financial expert. You can adjust your approach to fit your unique circumstances with the assistance of financial experts' guidance.

Moneycontrol News