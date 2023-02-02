English
    How to safeguard your investment against recession

    Nobody has a clear answer about what to expect or when to expect, but it's continuing to be a headline.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
    The last two quarters have been dominated by the word recession which was difficult to digest for everyone. The situation has created a lot of distress in the market and continues to do so even now. Has the recession arrived, or will it come? Nobody has a clear answer about what to expect or when to expect, but it's continuing to be a headline. Some economists are still determining if there could be any recession soon. In contrast, other economists predicted the recession would storm into the market in the last quarter of 2022 and 50:50 changes in the coming fiscal year. Few economists suggest that a recession could be on the cards during 2024, but they are not cent percentage affirmative.

    Despite the recession not having hit the market yet, recent market behavior has been inflationary, the result of the Reserve Bank raising the repo rate constantly to bring the inflation rate down. Historically, the recession followed when the Reserve Bank raised report rates to contain high inflation. But unfortunately, it is only possible sometimes.

    Most of us are undoubtedly anxious about our financial future due to recession fears, even if there are several other recession indicators to consider in the overall picture, such as rising unemployment. Nevertheless, recessions will inevitably occur since they are a standard component of the economic cycle, whether we like it or not. Therefore, we ought to take precautions to safeguard our portfolio. The following elements may safeguard investment and survive the recession.

    Invest in Government bonds