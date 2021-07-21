How to achieve optimum equity allocation in portfolio? Check these factors before investing

Extreme diets are dangerous. Losing weight and attaining an ideal body type features repeatedly on most people's to-do list, but unfortunately, the diet industry thrives on people's desire to lose weight as quickly as they can – without putting in the work. The world of investing is not too different. Like extreme diets, people want to get wealthy quick and they end up following an asset class that is shooting the lights and frequently abandon the one that has shown under-performance in the recent past. All too often, people who follow extreme diets, end up at the same place where they originally started. Similarly, investors who end up chasing the current hottest asset class/trend repeatedly, end up with a sub-optimal terminal portfolio value.

What we fail to realize is that there aren't any shortcuts and that healthy weight loss can only be achieved through the disciplined pursuit of a balanced diet and regular exercise regime.

Similarly, a successful investing career demands a disciplined investment approach that warrants a well-balanced portfolio that is appropriately diversified. One of the most efficient methods of diversifying your investment portfolio is through the process of asset allocation. This entails spreading your portfolio investments across multiple asset classes like equity, bonds, REITs, gold and alternatives. These asset classes have a low correlation with each other and combining them together results in lower portfolio price volatility and better consistency in returns. Also, sharp movements in any one asset class do not have an outsized impact on the overall risk and return of your portfolio.

A big part of the portfolio diversification decision is the allocation to equities. People generally have very polar reactions to equities. Either they are very enthused by the wealth creation potential of equities or they are highly cautious of the volatility in equities. Both the reactions are valid. Thus, it is very important to consider certain factors before determining equity allocation.

Risk profile

Just like some investments are riskier than others, every individual has a certain risk tolerance. To create and adhere to a robust portfolio allocation strategy it is important that your risk tolerance is well-aligned with portfolio risk. Generally, risk tolerance is primarily impacted by your ability and willingness to take risks. The former can be measured by evaluating your assets, liabilities, and current and future income while the latter reflects your comfort with risk. If you have a high-risk tolerance, then you can consider a higher allocation to risky assets like equities. On the other hand, if you have a very low risk tolerance, you should have lower exposure to equities. If you are somewhere in the middle of the risk tolerance spectrum then you need to balance the equity and debt exposure.

Financial goals

As an individual, you will have multiple goals that are spread across investment timeframes. For example, you might want to buy a car in the next two years, make a down payment on a home in the next seven years or even save up for retirement. For each of these goals, you would need to make a certain amount of investment, generate returns, and accumulate a corpus. Now, if you are looking to beat inflation and generate real returns of more than 6 percent to 7 percent over the long term, then fixed income investments might not help you reach your goal as net of costs and taxes in fixed income instruments barely beat inflation. On the other hand, equity investments can potentially help you achieve your return requirements, especially for the long-term goals as equities have been known to deliver the best gross and real returns (returns in excess of inflation) over the long term.

You also must consider the nearness to your financial goals. If you have a short-term investment horizon, i.e., if your goals need to be achieved in the next 18 months, then any exposure to equities might not be appropriate. This is because equities can be highly volatile in the short term and you might not have enough time to recoup any losses that might stem from your equity investments. If you have a medium-term investment horizon, i.e., between 2 to 5 years, a majority of your portfolio should still be in fixed-income securities while a small proportion can be in equity. However, if you have a long-term investment horizon, i.e., more than 5 years, then a higher allocation to equities is warranted.

Thus, when you are creating an asset allocation strategy and determining exposure to equities, you must take into consideration the above factors. If the allocation mix does not consider above factors, then the strategy might prove to be ineffective in helping you attain your goals or meeting your return requirements.

