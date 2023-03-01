 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Joshi the Jadugar worked the mechanics in Axis front-running case

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

There were no bank transactions between Viresh Joshi and other entities in India. Proceeds from the front-running trades were transferred to Viresh Joshi's Dubai-based firm's bank account

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Viresh Joshi and 20 more listed in the Axis mutual fund front-running case from buying, selling or dealing in the securities market or associating themselves with the securities markets.

Further, Rs 30.55 crore is to be impounded from these entities according to the wrongful gains they have made through their front-running activities.

The order also unearths the modus operandi of the whole operation in threadbare details. Joshi, referred to as 'Jadugar' in WhatsApp conversations by others involved in the illegal scheme, used his position in Axis mutual fund as a dealer and availed of the hybrid working model during the peak Covid years to work around any physical supervision on his actions.

He also secured another mobile, which he did not disclose to Axis mutual fund, and used it to communicate his front-running trades to others.