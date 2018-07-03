How have IPOs performed so far in 2018?

Primary market action in 2018 till date has been a mixed bag. Of the over 50 companies that launched their initial public offers this year, a little over 20 companies have managed to deliver positive returns. The rest have managed to erase investors’ wealth on a large scale.

In the past six months, stocks such as Gautam Gems surged 189 percent, while Megastar Foods, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Bandhan Bank and Lemon Tree Hotels rose between 37 and 80 percent, data from AceEquity shows.

Over 30 companies have managed to erode investor wealth. Maximum losses were seen in companies such as Ashoka Metcast, Kenvi Jewels, WAA Solar, Active Clothing and ICICI Securities lost between 36 and 77 percent.

As such, the year has been a good one as Indian exchanges have recorded the highest IPO activity as the country saw 90 IPO launches which raised $3.9 billion in the first half of this year, says an EY India IPO Readiness Survey. Globally, Indian exchanges recorded the highest IPO activity in terms of number of deals accounting for 16 percent of total issues in the first half of this year, it added.

"The IPO ecosystem is evolving at a rapid pace in India with several companies looking to list in 2018," said Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS), EY India.

As per the report, factors that are encouraging the healthy pipeline include steady investor confidence and rise in domestic capital in equity markets. Besides brighter earnings outlook, stability in equity markets and macroeconomic conditions and a high investor appetite also fuelled IPO activity.

It cited the issuer not having the right management experience and overpricing of stocks in the IPO as the biggest concerns for respondents. "Our survey indicates that good quality companies, coupled with attractive pricing and right timing are the key factors for a successful IPO," Vish Dhingra, Partner, Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY India, added.

(With inputs from PTI)