How have EPS estimates for Nifty 200 companies changed in Q3? Here are Ambit Capital's biggest movers

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Among Nifty 200 companies, BPCL, Tata Motors, Oberoi Realty, ACC, and Dalmia Bharat attracted the biggest earnings-per-stock upgrades from Ambit Capital.

As the third-quarter earnings season drew to close, corporate performances for the October-December period reflected their fair share of hits and misses.

While improved margins remained the highlight for most Nifty 200 companies, not all performed equally well. Here are the biggest earnings-per-share (EPS) upgrades and downgrades among Nifty 200 companies according to research and broking firm Ambit Capital.

BPCL makes a roaring comeback

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) led the list of stocks with the biggest EPS upgrades. Ambit Capital attributes BPCL's upgrade to favourable macros in Q3, resulting in marketing profits despite stagnant retail fuel prices. Additionally, analysts at Ambit Capital expect BPCL to become profitable due to a normalisation in the oil market in FY24.