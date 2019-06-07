How far will RBI go in 2019? Most experts see 25-100 bps cut

Maintaining expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed key rates by 25 bps on June 06 and changed its outlook from neutral to accommodative. This was the third consecutive time that RBI cut rates by 25 bps amid worsening macro conditions.

The Indian economy is experiencing a slowdown with unemployment at 45-year highs, and CPI inflation, excluding food and fuel, down to 4.5 percent in April from 5.1 percent in March. RBI's revision on GDP for FY20 from 7.2 percent to 7 percent further indicates just that, experts suggest.

But, at a time when the transmission of rates has been slow, how far can RBI go by cutting rates to support the economy and infuse liquidity in the banking system?

Transmission of the cumulative reduction of 50 bps in the policy repo rate in February and April 2019 was 21 bps to the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans, a Kotak Institutional Equities report stated.

The tone of the policy and the guidance seemed to suggest that the RBI is adequately worried about growth and the stance has clearly moved to dovish, which means the possibility of further rate cuts cannot be ruled out.

Most experts feel that the RBI could further cut rates by 25 bps to 75 bps in the next 12 months:

Mihir Vora, Director & Chief Investment Officer, Max Life Insurance

RBI cut rates by 25 bps as expected and changed the stance to ‘accommodative’. There is a recognition of the growth slowdown which has been building up over the past few quarters. RBI lowered growth and inflation forecasts to 7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Global events over the past few weeks viz. sharp fall in oil prices and easier stance by the global central banks viz. US Fed, ECB, etc., also support the RBI’s stance change.

Given that the growth prospects may not change quickly, we expect another 25-50 bps cut in the reference rates over the next 2 quarters.

Amar Ambani, President & Research Head, YES Securities

In a fairly dovish policy, the RBI, as we anticipated, not only reduced the Repo rate by 25 basis points but also changed its policy stance to accommodative, from neutral.

RBI assured of liquidity support as and when needed. We have factored in another 25-basis point Repo cut in the year 2019 itself.

Suvodeep Rakshit, Sr. Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities

RBI reduced repo rate by 25 bps as expected. The change in stance to 'accommodative' was a bit of a surprise. Debt markets will take this as a significant positive move through most of the rate cut cycle is probably over.

The tone of the RBI policy was dovish and highlights the concerns on growth. We maintain our call for another 25 bps rate cut in August factoring in the benign inflation trajectory and the growing concerns on growth.

However, the transmission of the rate cuts will be key and RBI should aim to maintain the liquidity, at least, at neutral over the next few months.

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, TradingBells

RBI has announced a rate cut of 25 basis points fueled by a stable government, sharp decline in crude oil prices and a slowdown in the economy. RBI changed its stance to accommodative and a possibility of further rate cuts this year remains open. We can expect a further rate cut of 50 to 75 basis points in 2019.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research

RBI stance which was neutral is now shifted to accommodate given the ongoing global trade tensions, currency devaluations in emerging economies. This is a welcome move for the market which was widely expected.

The RBI is now keen on looking to improve growth trajectory since the ongoing liquidity crisis has hurt the cost of borrowings, and further stressed the system. The distress in rural demand and near-monsoon prediction has also put some stress since it can push inflation a bit higher.

We expect a low-interest rate environment in the world economy this year while on the domestic front we expect it to be 50 bps to 75 bps with 25 bps already done.

