 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

How big or small is the trouble from Adani for bond markets? Ratings may decide

Aparna Iyer
Feb 07, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

The biggest risk facing Adani Group is refinancing upcoming bond redemptions, both foreign and domestic. So far, the risk does not seem alarming to investors.

The bid cancellation has emerged at a time when the entire Adani Group has been plunged into a crisis following a report by US-based Hindenburg Research, which alleged gaps in the group's financials.

Adani Group companies may have faced a rout in the equity markets and a punishing overseas bond market but India’s big bond investors who have put their money into the group’s domestic bonds are keeping calm and carrying on.

But this tranquility can end if Adani group bonds face rating downgrades, according to bond market participants. On February 3, S&P Global Ratings slashed the outlook on the ratings of Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to negative from stable. In essence, the ratings firm sees higher credit risk from these companies because of corporate governance issues at the group. That said, the credit ratings on all the Adani firms have been kept unchanged for now.

The Adani group is currently locked in a battle with shortseller Hindenburg Research after it accused the former of serious lapses in corporate governance in a detailed report on January 24. Hindenburg holds short positions in Adani firms’ foreign currency bonds. Following the report, shares of Adani group companies have fallen sharply, eroding the group’s aggregate market valuation by nearly half. Foreign currency bonds have also witnessed selling pressure in global markets and yields have jumped there.

But in the domestic bond market, the reaction has been largely muted, partly due to an illiquid secondary market and partly because investors are confident of repayments. That said, the biggest risk that Adani companies face is refinancing upcoming maturities. Since the stockpile of Adani group’s domestic bonds is small compared with the size of the corporate bond market, refinancing risks do not seem alarming as of now. The same, however, cannot be said about foreign currency bonds.