How a former hotel staff &amp; 2 auto engineering diploma holders ran a massive Telegram pump-and-dump scheme

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

In the Telegram channel, the trio represented themselves as 4 Research analysts with a combined experience of 40 years, who are in the "process of getting SEBI Research Analyst Registration".

You might have heard that it takes specialised knowledge to make money in the market. Millions of students and professionals across the globe burn the midnight oil poring over the nuances and patterns of scrip movement in the hopes of minting some money from the market.

However, three men from Gujarat - one a graduate in Tourism Management and the other two diploma holders in Automobile Engineering - show that one need not hold a degree in CA, CFA or MBA in finance to make a quick buck from the market.

Unfortunately, the three men- Himanshu Mahendrabhai Patel, Raj Mahendrabhai Patel and Jaydev Zala- were not able to hold on to the illegal gains, of Rs 2.84 crore made from running a Telegram-based pump and dump scheme, for long.

Himanshu has a Masters in Tourism Management and some experience of working in a hotel. The other two hold a diploma in Automobile Engineering.