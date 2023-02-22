 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hotel room rates shoot up as demand outpaces supply: Stocks to watch

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

Indian Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels are the top picks in the sector, given their brand loyalty, robust pipeline, and improving debt-to-equity ratio

Indian Hotels’ occupancy came in at 72.1 percent in Q3 against pre-COVID level of 73.3 percent, while the average room rate jumped 25 percent to Rs 15,456.

Ever since India opened its doors after the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions, the travel and tourism sector has bounced back. Occupancy levels at hotels are inching back to pre-pandemic levels and average room rates are trending higher.

Analysts said hotel stocks could gain further, after the re-open rally that played out in 2021 and 2022.

“Major events such as G20 and Cricket World Cup in 2023 are expected to further boost demand and contribute to higher RevPar (revenue per available room), with some leading hotel players expected to grow operating profits at 20 percent CAGR over FY23-25e leading to a robust outlook for the industry,” said Kimberly Paes, AVP - research at Research & Ranking.

Also Read: Marketing Musings: The tricky business of branding hotels