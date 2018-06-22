App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hotel Leela Venture stock loses 6% on default of quarterly interest payment

Total interest outstanding as on date is Rs 12.14 crore, and principal redemption amount outstanding as on date is Rs 45 crore, Hotel Leela said.

Hotel Leela Venture share price fell more than 6 percent intraday on Friday after the company defaulted in payment of quarterly interest of Rs 2.13 crore.

The interest payment was due on June 19, 2018.

Total interest outstanding as on date is Rs 12.14 crore, and principal redemption amount outstanding as on date is Rs 45 crore, the company said.

Hotel Leela further said its operating cash flows were not sufficient to service its term loans and NCDs. "The funds of the company are escrowed with its lenders and are also monitored by the lenders. The company is pursuing with the lenders for debt restructuring."

The company had issued secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 90 crore to LIC of India in December, 2008.

At 11:51 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 17.80, down Rs 0.10, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 12:01 pm

