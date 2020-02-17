Hot Stocks | Why Sun TV and Lupin are a buy for short-term gains

Sameet Chavan

Barring a couple of days, last whole week was challenging. In the previous week, things looked in control with respect to coronavirus but all of a sudden, the aberration was seen in numbers that certainly spooked market participants.

In addition to this, some macro data on the domestic front like the IIP and inflation numbers disappointed to a great extent.

Eventually, it appeared as if the market had digested this and was about to move higher.

Suddenly from nowhere, the Supreme Court commanded telecom companies to pay AGR dues and this led to a sharp selloff in few banking heavyweights. As a result, Nifty corrected sharply last Friday to erase a major chunk of weekly gains.

With reference to our previous week’s commentary, things were very much on track and as per our anticipation, Nifty surpassed the hurdle of 12,150 – 12,170.

But these developments resulted in retesting of 12,100 mark. With a broader view, the previous week’s recovery from 11,600 was crucial for the market and hence, as of now the undertone still remains bullish.

As far as levels are concerned, 12,090 followed by 11,990 would be seen as a key support zone for Nifty. Within this large uptrend, if index slides below 11,990 then we may see some pause to the optimism.

Otherwise, we remain upbeat and once the banking stocks start chipping in, Nifty is likely to reclaim 12,220 – 12,300 in the coming weeks.

Clearly, the banking index was the weakest link along with the midcap index. However, their higher degree charts are still promising and hence, we expect buying to emerge at lower levels.

It would be too early to comment on this, but the daily chart of Bank Nifty is depicting a right shoulder of ‘inverse head and shoulder’ in the making.

We keep our fingers crossed and hope to see this anticipation turning into a reality.

Here are two buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

Sun TV | Buy | LTP: Rs 497 | Target price: Rs 542 | Stop loss: Rs 470.20 | Upside: 9%

This has been one of the underperforming stocks for the last 10–12 months.

However, recent price action looks quite encouraging. Amid all volatility early this month, the stock price stabilised around Rs 430 and from thereon, we witnessed a V-shaped recovery to confirm a ‘trend line’ breakout last week from the hurdle of Rs 490.

Importantly, in this recent up move, the volumes increased considerably, indicating strong buying interest in the stock.

Although the follow-up buying was missing, we expect the stock to do well.

Lupin | Buy | LTP: Rs 719.50 | Target price: Rs 745 | Stop loss: Rs 702 | Upside: 4%

The last four-five years have been a nightmare for most of these marquee large-cap pharma names. Hopeful investors are keeping their fingers crossed for the last many months with the expectations of some revival.

This stock is clearly pouring water on all those expectations one after another.

Still, looking at the Friday’s outperformance, we are at least sensing some near-term relief in this stock.

Looking at the placement of ‘RSI-smoothened’ on the daily chart, we are a bit convinced of this probable up move.

(The author is Chief Analyst-technical & derivatives, Angel Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.