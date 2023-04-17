 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Why should you bet on Welspun Corp and KEC International for short term?

Osho Krishan
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

KEC International has witnessed a strong move in the last week and has surged above the cluster of its EMAs (exponential moving averages) on the daily chart.

Stocks

Despite being a truncated week ended on April 13, the bulls added another 1.30 percent to their kitty on a week-on-week basis. With this, prices have comfortably closed above the March swing high of 17,800. This is a very positive development because the prices have broken above a major swing high for the first time in this calendar year.

From a technical perspective, there is a ‘rounding bottom’ formation visible on the daily time frame chart, which augurs well for the bulls. In addition, if we observe the weekly chart, we can see a fresh 'buy' signal in the RSI (relative strength index) smoothened with its signal line. This indicates a continuation of up-move in the near term.

One should avoid being complacent as this recent up-move has been very steep without any breather and hence, some in-between pause or mild profit-booking cannot be ruled out. Hence, traders should prefer to take some money off the table at higher levels, whereas, in case of any dips, one should use it as an opportunity to add bullish bets.

With the continuous nine-day winning streak, the support level continues to shift higher as we now see immediate support in the zone of 17,700 - 17,600; whereas 200-SMA around 17,500 is likely to act as a sacrosanct level. On the flip side, the next set of resistance is likely at the psychological level of 18,000, followed by the next swing high of 18,137.