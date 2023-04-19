Hot Stocks | Up to 14% upside likely in Cyient, IRCON International in short term

The Nifty sees some profit-booking from its 100-DMA (daily moving average) and 50 percent retracement of its previous fall. However, the cluster of 200 and 50-DMA at 17,570–17,500 is an immediate demand zone, while 17,400 is a major support level to buy the dip.

On the upside, if the Nifty manages to take out the 17,870 level, then we can expect a rally towards 18,100–18,200 zone.

Bank Nifty is outperforming, however, and 42,600–43,000 is a critical supply zone; above this, we can expect a rally towards 43,600. On the downside, the 100-DMA around 41,700 is an immediate support level, while 41,270–41070 is a critical support zone.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Pravesh Gour is the Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart.