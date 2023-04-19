 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Hot Stocks | Up to 14% upside likely in Cyient, IRCON International in short term

Pravesh Gour
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST

Cyient is in a classical uptrend and is forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The structure of the counter is lucrative, as it is trading above each of its significant moving averages.

The Nifty sees some profit-booking from its 100-DMA (daily moving average) and 50 percent retracement of its previous fall. However, the cluster of 200 and 50-DMA at 17,570–17,500 is an immediate demand zone, while 17,400 is a major support level to buy the dip.

On the upside, if the Nifty manages to take out the 17,870 level, then we can expect a rally towards 18,100–18,200 zone.

Bank Nifty is outperforming, however, and 42,600–43,000 is a critical supply zone; above this, we can expect a rally towards 43,600. On the downside, the 100-DMA around 41,700 is an immediate support level, while 41,270–41070 is a critical support zone.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: