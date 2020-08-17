Hot Stocks | Two buy and two sell calls for the next 2-3 weeks

Sameet Chavan

Due to modest recovery towards the fag end, Nifty concluded the week gone by a tad below 11,200, marking more than a percent loss on last Friday.

Friday’s correction was no surprise to us as we have been consistently advocating caution in our intra-week commentary as well as in the previous weekly report.

The range of 11,300–11,350 is considered to be a sturdy wall, firstly, because it is the 78.6 percent retracement of the entire fall from 12,430 to 7,511.

Secondly, the 100 percent ‘price extension’ of the first up leg (7511.10 - 9889.05) from 8,806.75 precisely coincides around 11,300-11,350.

Now, if we take a look at the daily chart, the ‘head and shoulder’ pattern is clearly visible and this is what we mentioned in our daily commentary.

Friday’s low precisely coincides with the neckline level of this pattern. Hence, going ahead, a breach of 11,100 would lead to an immediate correction towards 10,975 – 10,875.

Here, 10,875 would be seen as key support because a breach of this would result in a strong corrective move in the next few days.

This was overall a price-wise hypothesis on Nifty, but we would also like to highlight one time-wise observation as well.

On the weekly chart, if we apply ‘Fibonacci Time Series’ from March lows, the current weekly candle ends 6th ‘Time Zone’ and is entering a new one.

Generally, such points are considered a potential reversal zone and hence, one needs to be a bit cautious going forward as our anticipation may probably turn into a reality below 11,100.

Throughout last week, our benchmark did nothing and the real action was seen in the broader market.

As we all know, when mid and small-cap counters start moving, it generally creates a euphoric situation and this is exactly what we witnessed.

Since the Midcap 50 was approaching the ‘200-SMA’ on the weekly chart, we advised caution last Thursday and the index obliged to our view.

We would like to mention that even if the market goes through some corrective phase for some time, it will certainly not be as severe as the March one.

Hence, a healthy correction would probably provide better entry points for those who have missed the bus in the last few months.

Here are two buy and two sell calls for the next 2-3 week:

Berger Paints India | Buy | LTP: Rs 550.40 | Target price: Rs 590 | Stop loss: Rs 510 | Upside: 7%

This stock has been consolidating for the last one and half a month along with its peer counters.

However, last Friday, we witnessed stellar moves in this space. Berger Paints and Asian Paints both have identical chart structures; but looking at the placement of ‘RSI-Smoothened’, Berger looks a notch better.

Price-wise, we can see a decisive breakout happening from the recent congestion zone along with sizable volumes, providing credence to the move.

Throughout last week, the stock consolidated and did not participate in Friday’s correction. Hence, we recommend going long on a decline towards Rs 545-535.

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,133 | Target price: Rs 1,300 | Stop loss: Rs 980 | Upside: 15%

IndiGo has been the laggard for the last ten months but the way the stock surged in the last three days, it appears that it has come out of a slumber and is likely to give some decent moves.

On the daily chart, we can see a breakout happening from the ‘triangle’ pattern along with sizable volumes, indicating immense buying interest after a long underperformance.

The RSI-Smoothened oscillator on the daily chart has entered a bullish territory, which we believe would provide an impetus for the next move.

Hence, one can look to go long for an extended move towards Rs 1,250-1,300 over the next few weeks. Use dips towards Rs 1,080-1,050 to go long and the stop loss can be placed below Rs 980.

Tata Motors | Sell | LTP: Rs 124.85 | Target price: Rs 116 | Stop loss: Rs 133.80 | Downside: 7%

The entire auto pack has been performing well of late and this laggard, too, managed to clock handsome gains.

From March lows, the stock prices have almost doubled but overall, it is still trading at much lower levels.

Last Friday, we finally saw some pause to the recent up-move and price-wise, we can see a formation of ‘bearish engulfing’ pattern on the daily chart.

Since the pattern has developed precisely around 200-day SMA, the stock can undergo some corrective move in the coming days.

Hence, we recommend going short around Rs 126-128 for a downside target of Rs 118-116.

Biocon | Sell | LTP: Rs 394.85 | Target price: Rs 375 | Stop loss: Rs 408 | Downside: 5%

The pharma space is in a different zone altogether and is clearly enjoying bull run. But this stock seems to have decoupled a bit recently from its other peers.

It is undergoing some price-wise as well as time-wise correction. Amid all this, we witnessed a breakdown happening from near-term supports and prices are struggling to cross Rs 400 mark now.

Although the higher degree chart structure still remains bullish, we expect some profit-booking to extend.

Hence, purely with a trading point, we recommend going short around at the current levels for a downside target of Rs 378-375.

(The author is Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking)

