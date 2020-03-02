Hot Stocks: 'Titan rebounds from 50-Days EMA, can buy above Rs 1,287 '

Gaurav Garg

With mounting fears of coronavirus turning into a pandemic, benchmark indices may see further correction in the upcoming week.

Nifty may breach 11,000 levels.

The deadly disease which began in China has now spread to over 50 countries and now WHO is asking all countries to prepare for a fight against the disease.

India’s Q3 GDP was measured at 4.7 percent. And, there seems to be no major recovery ahead as investors are fleeing away from the market due to global uncertainty and there was some major disappointment over the Q3 results.

However, any positive news related to coronavirus would help the markets to retrace back to 11,800 levels in the month of March.

Here is a list top three stocks for March series:

Marico: Buy above Rs 310 | Target Rs 335 | Stop Loss: Rs 288

The stock is witnessing reversal from its major support level placed in the zone of Rs 290. If the stock sustains above 305, then we can witness upside momentum.

Therefore, we recommend buying Marico above 310 for a target of 335, keeping a stop loss below Rs 288 on a closing basis.

The stock is consolidating in a narrow range, and a breakout from the level of 117.50 would result in a directional movement on the upside. Moreover, the stock is sustaining near its 50-Days EMA.

Therefore, we recommend buying Equitas Holdings Limited above 118 for a target of 132, keeping a stop loss at 108 on a closing basis.

The stock has bounced from its 50-Days EMA. More buying momentum would be witnessed if the stock goes above Rs 1,286. Therefore, we recommend buying Titan above 1,287 for a target of 1344, keeping a stop loss at 1,235 on a closing basis.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.