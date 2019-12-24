Hot stocks | Three stocks that can give up to 5% return in 3-4 weeks

"This week is a holiday-shortened one and we expect volatility to remain high due to scheduled derivatives expiry."
Ajit Mishra
Positive global cues after successful closure of phase 1 negotiations on the US-China trade deal changed investors’ mood across the globe, including ours.
Last week, the GST council provided relief to the market as well by choosing not to tamper with any rates (except for lotteries) despite pressure to boost revenue amid shortfall.
These factors drove both Sensex and Nifty towards new record highs of 41,810 and 12,294 respectively. During the last week, both indices ended nearly 1.5-1.6 percent higher, albeit the rally was largely driven by major index stocks.
This week is a holiday-shortened one, and we expect volatility to remain high due to scheduled derivatives expiry. In the absence of any major event on the local front, global cues will continue to dictate the market trend.
On the index front, we’ve been maintaining 12,300 as the immediate target for the Nifty and it has almost reached that mark.
The upside seems capped for now and we expect Nifty to trade within 12,100-12,400 zone. At the same time, since we are seeing rotation buying across the sectors, we advise focusing more on stock selection.
Here are three buy calls for the next three-four weeks:
Axis Bank | LTP: Rs 743.15 | Target: Rs 780 | Stop loss: Rs 725 | Return: 5 percent
Axis Bank has been trading in a broader range of Rs 710-755 for the past two months. It has witnessed a marginal dip, after retesting the upper band of the consolidation range, offering fresh buying opportunity for those who missed the chance earlier.
Indications are in favour of a possible breakout in the near future. We advise initiating fresh longs in the mentioned zone of Rs 740-745.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises | LTP: Rs 294.80 | Target: Rs 310 | Stop loss: Rs 285 | Return: 5 percent
After the phase of volatile swings, ZEE is now showing signs of a steady rebound. It had been trading in a narrow range of late and witnessed breakout on December 23. The surge in the volume is also adding to the confirmation of a further upward movement.
Tata Chemicals | LTP: Rs 667.90 | Target: Rs 695 | Stop loss: Rs 650 | Return: 4 percent
Tata Chemicals has been trading with the positive bias for the last four months, after retesting the support zone of 200 EMA on the weekly chart.
Currently, it is hovering in a range while holding strongly above the support zone of short-term moving averages (20, 50 EMA) on the daily chart. We expect it to resume the uptrend soon.
(The author is VP-Research at Religare Broking)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 08:35 am