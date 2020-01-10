Hot Stocks | Three stocks that can give up to 10% return in the next 3-4 weeks

Mehul Kothari

It has been a volatile week so far for the domestic market.

During the recent fall, the Nifty slipped to a low of 11,930, which is exactly the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous rally. Thereafter, we have witnessed this sharp surge in the market which has brought back the index above Monday’s high of 12,180.

This may be a sentimental shift, and which is why we expect the index to maintain this momentum in the coming sessions.

Until Nifty sustains above 12,050-mark, there is a possibility of reaching higher levels like 12,300–12,450.

However, on the upside, 12,400–12,500 could be a supply zone since that is the placement of a rising trend line.

Looking at the broader picture, we should pay attention to an important observation that the weekly and monthly RSI of Nifty is witnessing a negative divergence.

As per this observation, one should keep booking profits at higher levels. On the downside, major support is at 12,050. A breach of this level might apply immediate breaks to the ongoing momentum.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

Cummins India | Buy | LTP: Rs 592 | Target: Rs 640 | Stop loss: Rs 565 | Upside: 8%

On the daily chart of Cummins India, we are witnessing a fresh breakout at around Rs 590 levels.

Previously, the stock confirmed a breakout from a bullish pattern, which resembles an inverse head and shoulder.

The bullish price action is accompanied by a positive placement of the daily RSI, which is about to clear the 70-mark, which can bring in further momentum.

Vedanta | Buy | LTP: Rs 158.05 | Target: Rs 175 | Stop loss: Rs 148 | Upside: 10%

Metal stocks have been doing exceptionally well for the past few sessions.

The price action of Vedanta indicates that it is now trying to catch up with its peers. The stock has confirmed a major trend line breakout on the weekly chart.

We are also witnessing a range breakout in the weekly RSI and that too just above the 50 level, which indicates a strong upside if the stock sustains above the Rs 155-mark.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | LTP: Rs 541.50 | Target: Rs 570 | Stop loss: Rs 520 | Upside: 5%

Over the past few months, Mahindra & Mahindra has been hovering around Rs 510-mark, which historically has been a demand zone for the stock.

We are also witnessing a ‘double-bottom’ kind of formation at the demand zone of Rs 520–510, which indicates fresh buying interest.

On the weekly RSI, there is a positive divergence, which suggests a fresh upward move.

(The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IndiaNivesh Securities)