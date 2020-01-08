Hot Stocks | Three stocks that could give 6-7% return in next 3-4 weeks

Shitij Gandhi

Volatility and selling pressure at higher levels have been observed in the Indian market in the past few sessions, as sentiment in the global equity markets took a hit due to ongoing tension between Iran and the United States.

In the coming sessions, we believe the Nifty is likely to feel selling pressure at higher levels as far as it trades below 12,150-12,200 are concerned.

Traders should remain cautious at the current juncture as volatility is likely to grip the market in the coming sessions as well, and we believe that a decisive move below 12,000 could add further selling pressure which would drag Nifty towards 11,900 to 11,850 levels due to long liquidation.

Here are three buy calls for the next three to four weeks:

Wipro | Buy | LTP: Rs 255 | Target: Rs 270 | Stop loss: Rs 241 | Upside: 6%

The stock made a double bottom pattern on the daily interval around Rs 235, and bounced back sharply thereon once again, extending the rally well above its 200-days exponential moving average.

At the current juncture, the stock has made a Cup & Handle pattern on the daily charts and managed to give a breakout above the pattern formation.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 252-256 for the upside target of Rs 270 with a stop loss below Rs 241.

Shree Cement | Buy | LTP: Rs 22,005.15 | Target: Rs 23,600 | Stop loss: Rs 20,700 | Upside: 7%

The stock has maintained its bull run for the past two months. In the recent past, after testing Rs 21,400 levels, it witnessed a profit-booking at higher levels and once again retraced back towards Rs 20,000 to take support at its 50-days exponential moving average on the daily interval.

Now the stock has again given a fresh breakout above the key resistance level of Rs 20,700 after consolidating in a thin range of Rs 20,700-20,100 for nearly one month.

Godrej Agrovet | Buy | LTP: Rs 533 | Target: Rs 573 | Stop loss: Rs 498 | Upside: 7.5%

After testing Rs 465 levels, the stock has given a sharp recovery as once again prices surpassed above its long-term moving averages on the daily interval.

At the current juncture, the stock has given a sharp breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern, visible on the daily charts, along with marginally higher volumes which suggests further upside into the prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 525-535 for the upside target of Rs 573 with a stop loss below Rs 498.

The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities