Hot Stocks | Three stock ideas for the short-term

On April 9, the benchmark index Nifty witnessed a Pennant Pattern breakout on the daily chart, which could initiate a positive bet for the next couple of trading weeks.

On April 15, Nifty opened gap up and sustained above 9,200 in the first half of the day but gave up its entire gain, closing below 9,000.

For the past three trading days, Nifty has been trading at a 21-day exponential moving average on the daily scale and its major technical indicators remained in buy mode with overall market breadth neutral to positive.

From the bottom of 7,511, the index witnessed a sharp rise till 9,038 and again slid for almost 1,000 points. This fall is almost 61.80 percent Fibonacci retracement from the low of 7,511 to intermediate top at 9,038.

The current chart formation suggests the index is likely to complete its Bearish ABCD Harmonic pattern at 9,646 which will be 161.80 percent retracement of 9,380 to 8,055 level.

Nifty is currently trading in a bullish Zigzag formation which is volatile in nature. Though the market is passing through the phase of uncertainty about whether the recent recovery would sustain or not, there are some stocks and sectors that are showing extraordinary strength in their price movements.

We believe that undergoing consolidation will continue. On the higher side, Nifty will initially face a hurdle in the range of 9,300–9,400 and then around 9,646. However, in case of a major decline, support is placed around 8,600 and then around 8,400 for the index.

Here are three stock ideas for the next three-four weeks:

HeidelbergCement India | Buy | LTP: Rs 151 | Target price: Rs 165 | Stop loss: Rs 140 | Upside: 9 percent

The stock has given a breakout of inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame which is placed at around Rs 150 level.

Currently, the stock is trading above its neckline support and is sustaining above its 21-day EMA on the daily interval.

RSI (14) on the weekly chart has shown sharp reversal from the oversold zone and is currently reading above 30 level. Prices are also sustaining above its 50-EMA on a weekly scale, which is positive for the counter in the short-term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 150-151.

Just Dial | Sell | LTP: Rs 315.35 | Target price: Rs 270 | Stop loss: Rs 343 | Downside: 14 percent

Just Dial, on the daily chart, has given an upward rising trend line breakdown. The current oversold rally seems to have got capped near its 21-day EMA on the daily interval.

In terms of candle, the stick prices have formed bearish engulfing bearish patterns on a daily scale, which hold our negative view on the stock.

The counter is trading in a lower high lower low formation on a weekly chart and reading below all its major exponential moving averages.

Traders can short the stock in the range of Rs 315 - 318.

Minda Industries | Sell | LTP: Rs 245.50 | Target price: Rs 205 | Stop loss: Rs 260 | Downside: 16 percent

Minda Industries witnessed a rectangle pattern breakdown on March 27 on a weekly scale. After the breakdown, prices had been in the consolidation mode for the last three weeks.

It has currently completed its pullback and looks geared for its next leg of fall. The stock has drifted below its 50 and 100-day exponential moving averages on the weekly time frame, which indicates bears are in full control to push prices lower.

The counter is likely to underperform the benchmark index which is visible on the Relative Strength (RS) indicator on a weekly interval.

Traders can short the stock in the range of Rs 240 - 244.

(The author is Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio)

