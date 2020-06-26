Hot Stocks | Three short-term trading ideas for 10-12% return

Vikas Jain

Nifty has completed its 61.8 percent retracement of the entire fall of the calendar year 2020 and scaled a new three-month high.

It has moved up by 38 percent from its bottom of 7,511 levels and completed a strong move price-wise and time-wise over the past 13 weeks with broad-based participation across sectors and stocks.

Midcaps and smallcaps have outperformed by a wide margin in the current month with strong moves coming in the last fortnight.

We expect markets to witness some correction as the upside looks capped on the higher side in the range of 10,500-10,600 levels.

The last leg of small-cap and high beta sectors also signals caution from the current levels. Any negative news flow from the global front or any geopolitical concerns could accelerate the sell-off as the second wave of COVID-19 crisis continues to be a concern for India and the world.

The July month derivatives expiry is very long of 5 weeks and we expect volatility to increase if India VIX crosses 35 levels on the higher side.

Investors should reallocate their portfolios to defensive sectors and hedge their portfolios using bear spread or long put butterfly strategies.

Here are three trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks:

Marico | Buy | LTP: Rs 342.50 | Target price: Rs 385 | Stop loss: Rs 320 | Upside: 12%

The prolonged consolidation and huge underperformance could reverse as it has completed its time-wise correction.

Multiple support levels in the range of Rs 320-325 may be protected and should offer a good risk-reward ratio from the current levels.

Daily RSI is trading above 60 levels, indicating a bullish setup for the stock.

Godrej Properties | Sell | LTP: Rs 887.90 | Target price: Rs 780 | Stop loss: Rs 930 | Downside: 12%

The stock has witnessed a sharp up-move in the June expiry, trading in a narrow range after the addition to the derivatives segment in April 2020.

RSI has reversed from its higher range and we expect it to moderate and weaken from the current levels.

A weekly Doji candle near the top after a strong move indicates a breakdown and some profit-booking from the current levels.

Ramco Cements | Sell | LTP: Rs 632 | Target price: Rs 570 | Stop loss: Rs 672 | Downside: 10%

The stock had a strong move from its bottom support levels at Rs 455 over the last 13 weeks and it has completed its up-move to witness some pullback from lower levels.

RSI is near the higher band of average 70 levels and multiple resistance on the higher side in the range of Rs 655- 665 levels may cap the up-move

The stock could witness a sharp breakdown and is expected to retrace 50 percent of its entire up-move and a 50-day average on the lower side should provide support.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities)

