App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hot Stocks | Three short-term trading ideas for 10-12% return

Any negative news flow from the global front or any geopolitical concerns could accelerate the selloff as the second wave of COVID-19 crisis continues to be a concern for India and the world.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vikas Jain

Nifty has completed its 61.8 percent retracement of the entire fall of the calendar year 2020 and scaled a new three-month high.

Close

It has moved up by 38 percent from its bottom of 7,511 levels and completed a strong move price-wise and time-wise over the past 13 weeks with broad-based participation across sectors and stocks.

related news

Midcaps and smallcaps have outperformed by a wide margin in the current month with strong moves coming in the last fortnight.

We expect markets to witness some correction as the upside looks capped on the higher side in the range of 10,500-10,600 levels.

The last leg of small-cap and high beta sectors also signals caution from the current levels. Any negative news flow from the global front or any geopolitical concerns could accelerate the sell-off as the second wave of COVID-19 crisis continues to be a concern for India and the world.

The July month derivatives expiry is very long of 5 weeks and we expect volatility to increase if India VIX crosses 35 levels on the higher side.

Investors should reallocate their portfolios to defensive sectors and hedge their portfolios using bear spread or long put butterfly strategies.

Here are three trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks:

Marico | Buy | LTP: Rs 342.50 | Target price: Rs 385 | Stop loss: Rs 320 | Upside: 12%

The prolonged consolidation and huge underperformance could reverse as it has completed its time-wise correction.

Multiple support levels in the range of Rs 320-325 may be protected and should offer a good risk-reward ratio from the current levels.

Daily RSI is trading above 60 levels, indicating a bullish setup for the stock.

Godrej Properties | Sell | LTP: Rs 887.90 | Target price: Rs 780 | Stop loss: Rs 930 | Downside: 12%

The stock has witnessed a sharp up-move in the June expiry, trading in a narrow range after the addition to the derivatives segment in April 2020.

RSI has reversed from its higher range and we expect it to moderate and weaken from the current levels.

A weekly Doji candle near the top after a strong move indicates a breakdown and some profit-booking from the current levels.

Ramco Cements | Sell | LTP: Rs 632 | Target price: Rs 570 | Stop loss: Rs 672 | Downside: 10%

The stock had a strong move from its bottom support levels at Rs 455 over the last 13 weeks and it has completed its up-move to witness some pullback from lower levels.

RSI is near the higher band of average 70 levels and multiple resistance on the higher side in the range of Rs 655- 665 levels may cap the up-move

The stock could witness a sharp breakdown and is expected to retrace 50 percent of its entire up-move and a 50-day average on the lower side should provide support.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:33 am

tags #Nifty #Podcast #stock views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 3.6 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 3.6 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,646 after reporting 276 new cases

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6,646 after reporting 276 new cases

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.