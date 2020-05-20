Hot Stocks | Three short-term buy ideas for up to 13% returns

Shitij Gandhi

The Indian equity market witnessed a gap-up opening on May 19 but could not hold the gains and fell sharply on the back of weakness in banking and financial counters along with heavy sell-off in some of the heavyweight names like Reliance and Larsen & Toubro.

On the derivatives front, call writers once again added hefty open interest in 9,000 call strike which limited the sharp upside into the index.

On the technical front, 8,800-9,000 range would remain crucial in the coming sessions as we can witness a tug of war among bulls and bears to continue.

We expect the market to feel pressure at the higher levels and it is likely to remain volatile with some stock-specific action.

However, on the downside, a slide below 8,800 in Nifty could add further selloff and Nifty could slip till 8,600 levels as well.

While on the higher side, 9,000 would be a crucial resistance level, above which, call writers can be seen going for short covering.

Here are three buy recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks.

Marico | Buy | LTP: Rs 312.15 | Target price: Rs 354 | Stop loss: Rs 285 | Upside: 13.40%

The stock can be seen trading in a rising channel on the daily charts with the formation of the higher high and higher bottom.

However, from the last few days, it has been consolidating between its 100 and 200 days exponential moving average that is placed at Rs 306 and Rs 323, respectively.

On the broader structure, the stock has formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts and is on the verge of fresh breakout above the neckline of the pattern formation.

Additionally, the momentum indicators and oscillators are giving positive divergences on daily as well as weekly scales.

So, traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 310-312 for the upside target of Rs 354 with a stop loss below Rs 285.

Godrej Consumer Products | Buy | LTP: Rs 556 | Target price: Rs 627 | Stop loss: Rs 505 | Upside: 12.77%

After taking support around Rs 485, the stock took a V-shape recovery and once again reclaimed a move above Rs 550 levels.

At the current juncture, the stock has formed an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts and has given a breakout with marginally higher volumes which points towards long build-up into the stocks.

Momentum oscillators suggest for the next upswing in the prices. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 550-553 for the upside target of Rs 627 with a stop loss below Rs 505.

Bharti Infratel | Buy | LTP: Rs 215 | Target price: Rs 240 | Stop loss: Rs 185 | Upside: 11.63%

We have witnessed a follow-up buying in the stock after it has given a breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern.

This week, the stock has moved above its 100-days exponential moving average on the daily interval and also recovered more than 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement levels of fall seen from Rs 220 to Rs 120 levels.

This points towards a short term reversal in the prices and suggests for more upside in the coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock on dips in the range of Rs 205-210 for the upside target of Rs 240 with a stop loss below Rs 185.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​



