Hot stocks | These 3 stocks could give 8-10% returns in next 3-4 weeks

After a sharp recovery of more than 250 points from the low during the last week, Nifty witnessed profit-booking at higher levels to close with a loss of 33 points at 12,054 on December 16.

In the derivatives’ segment, we have seen long build-up in the Nifty Futures’ during the last week. FIIs also created fresh shorts in the Index Futures’ segment.

Among the options, we have seen put writing at 11,900-12,000 strike prices, indicating that 11,850-11,900 may act as strong support, going forward.

On the week ended December 6, Nifty formed bearish engulfing pattern candlestick pattern on the weekly charts. The high of that candle is placed at 11,138, which would act as an immediate resistance going forward.

Considering the technical and derivatives evidence discussed above, we believe that 11,850-11,900 has emerged as strong support and unless that level is breached, the trend for the market would be considered bullish.

Therefore, our advice would be to accumulate longs in Nifty with the stop loss of 11,850. Immediate resistance is seen in the range of 12,100-12,150. Any close above 12,150 could push Nifty towards the target of 12,400.

Here are three buy calls that can give 8-10 percent return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Muthoot Finance | Buy | LTP: Rs 720.15 | Target price: Rs 780 | Stop loss: Rs 686 | Upside: 8%

Muthoot Finance has broken out on the weekly charts last week, to close at an all-time high level on the weekly charts by closing above the earlier resistance level of Rs 709.

The primary Trend of the stock is bullish where the stock price is trading above its 20, 100 and 200 day SMA. Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.

The sector is doing well where other gold financing company such as Manappuram Finance is also trading at an all-time high level.

Nesco | Buy | LTP: Rs 643 | Target price: Rs 710 | Stop loss: Rs 608 | Upside: 10%

Nesco has broken out from the last 8-day trading range to close above the resistance level of Rs 642. The stock is forming a bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts since October 2018. Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD have turned bullish for the stock on the daily charts.

Kansai Nerolac Paints | Buy | LTP: Rs 544.20 | Target price: Rs 600 | Stop loss: Rs 515 | Upside: 10%

The stock has broken out from the downward slopping trend line, adjoining the high of November 1 and November 18, 2019. The stock has also broken out from the last 15 days’ trading range on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of Rs 535. Oscillators and momentum indicators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts. The stock price is above its 20, 100 and 200 days SMA, Indicating the stock is in an uptrend for short and medium-term.

(The author is technical & derivatives analyst at HDFC Securities)