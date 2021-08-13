Hot Stocks | Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Siemens can give up to 17% return in short term

live bse live

From a price action point of view, the Nifty has broken out of a long consolation on the medium-term chart, so going ahead, the level of 15,960 should act as strong support.

On the open interest front, the highest Call open interest addition is seen at 16,500 strike. On the Put side, good participation is seen at 16,000 strike. The broader range of the index may be 16,000-16,500.

RSI plotted on the weekly timeframe remains above the 50-mark and is drifting higher towards the overbought level, indicating that the bulls are attempting to take control of the trend.

We expect the bullish momentum to continue and take the prices higher towards 16,500 (50 percent extension level of the rise from 10,790-15,431, projected from the 14,151-mark).

If it manages to breach above 16,500, we might see it move higher towards 17,019 (61.8 percent extension level of the rise from 10,790-15,431, projected from the 14,151-mark).

Here are three buy calls for the next two-three weeks:

Tech Mahindra | LTP: Rs 1,386 | Target price: Rs 1,525 | Stop loss: Rs 1,266 | Upside: 10%

Key resistance levels to watch out for is Rs 1,394 (78.6 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 471.40-1,081.55, projected from Rs 915), followed by Rs 1,525 (100 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 471.40-1,081.55, projected from Rs 915).

The breakout level of Rs 1,266 (weekly low) will act as a red flag level, followed by Rs 1,085 (multiple touchpoint level and the breakout level).

If the stock breaches Rs 1,394 on the upside, we may see it head higher towards Rs 1,525. If it falls and stays below Rs 1,266, it can fall further till Rs 1,085.

HDFC | LTP: Rs 2,665.15 | Target price: Rs 2,990 | Stop loss: Rs 2,600 | Upside: 12%

Key resistance levels to watch out for are Rs 2,840-2,896 (38.2 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 1,623-2,896, projected from Rs 2,354 and previous swing high), followed by Rs 2,990 (50 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 1,623-2,896, projected from Rs 2,354).

The breakout level of Rs 2,600 (weekly low) will act as a red flag level, followed by Rs 2,516 (20-week SMA).

HDFC, on the medium-term charts, seems to be breaking out of a multi-month resistance level. This up move is backed by rising volume, indicating participation in the breakout.

If the stock breaches Rs 2,896 on the upside, we may see it head higher towards Rs 2,990. If it falls and sustains below the Rs 2,600-mark, we can see a further downfall till Rs 2,516.

Siemens | LTP: Rs 2,198.90 | Target price: Rs 2,564 | Stop loss: Rs 2,100 | Upside: 17%

Key resistance levels to watch out for are Rs 2,383 and Rs 2,564 (78.6 percent and 100 percent extension level of the rise from Rs 1,120-1,967, projected from Rs 1,717, respectively).

The Rs 2,100 (the previous week's high) level will act as a red flag level, followed by Rs 1,917 (recent swing low).

The technical indicators point the stock is moving higher towards Rs 2,383 and Rs 2,564 eventually.

If the stock falls and remains below Rs 2,100, we can see it further fall to Rs 1,917.

(The author is a technical analyst at GEPL Capital)

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.