Hot Stocks | Supreme Petrochem, Minda Corporation, Century Plyboards can give double-digit returns in short term. Here's why

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart

Indian market witnessed a pullback on March 15 after five days of rally. We were outperforming our global peers on the back of a sharp fall in crude oil prices and a lack of FII selling. Brent crude has slipped below $98 which is the biggest tailwind for the Indian market. Markets are discounting that the Russia-Ukrain issue will end soon while supply can be expected from Iran and Venezuela in the future whereas a slow down in China is also putting pressure on Crude oil prices. The focus has shifted to the US Fed meeting outcome which is scheduled on Wednesday night.

Technically, the Nifty paused 200-DMA (day moving average) which is placed at 16,980, and witnessed a pullback where 16,500-16,400 is a strong demand zone. If the Nifty manages to take out the 17,000 mark decisively then we can expect a rally towards 17,250-17,400 levels.

Bank Nifty also paused near 20-DMA where 34,300-34,000 is a strong demand zone. On the upside, if it manages to take out the 36,000 mark decisively then we can expect a rally towards the 37,000 level.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Minda Corporation: Buy | LTP: Rs 198.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 181 | Target: Rs 230 | Return: 16 percent

The counter has strong relative strength as it didn't correct while there was a fall in the market. It took support at 100-DMA and now it is witnessing a breakout of channel formation with closing above all important moving averages.

It respected Rs 175 level which was a strong demand zone as well as 100-DMA. On the upside, Rs 213 is an immediate hurdle; above this, Rs 230 will be the next target level.

Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) also sees a breakout after creating base at 40 mark, whereas MACD (moving average convergence divergence) also sees positive crossover.

Century Plyboards: Buy | LTP: Rs 657 | Stop-Loss: Rs 614 | Target: Rs 740 | Return: 13 percent

The counter is in strong bullish momentum where it has broken out symmetrical triangle formation to resume its uptrend. It is trading above its all-important moving averages with a positive bias in momentum indicators.

On the upside, Rs 710 is an immediate hurdle while Rs 740 is the next target level. On the downside cluster of 20 and 50-DMA at Rs 615 will act as an immediate and strong support area.

Supreme Petrochem: Buy | LTP: Rs 838 | Stop-Loss: Rs 750 | Target: Rs 980 | Return: 17 percent

The counter sees a breakout of the Bullish Flag formation to resume its classical uptrend where we can see a much higher level while Rs 980 is an immediate target.

On the downside, Rs 780-750 will act as an immediate demand zone. Momentum indicators are positively poised to support the current momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.