Hot Stocks: Support for Nifty at 9,800; here's why investors can buy HDFC Bank

Gaurav Garg

The lower circuit on Friday was imposed when markets came down 10 percent from the previous close, however, after hitting the circuit, value buying came into the market which led to its recovery along with strong global cues.

The near-term outlook looks promising. Investors must watch out for the levels of 9,800 on the downside which will be a big support and on the upside 10,500 is likely to act as a resistance in the short term.

Here are three stocks which investors can look at buying after the recent fall:

HDFC Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,071 | Target: Rs 1,170 | Stop Loss: Rs 999 | Upside 9%

HDFC Bank holds a weightage of around 10 percent in the Nifty50. The stock gained more than 4 percent after trading was halted on March 13

It also had a gap on the upper side. Technical indicators signal a reversal in this stock. We recommend buying the stock above Rs 1,082 with a stop loss of 999 and a target of Rs 1,170.

ACC: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,180 | Target: Rs 1,295 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,080 | Upside 10%

The overall trend of ACC Limited is bullish. The stock has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on its daily charts. We recommend buying the stock above 1,185 with a stop loss of Rs 1,080 and a target of Rs 1,295.

Rallis India: Buy | LTP: Rs 209 | Target: Rs 229 | Stop Loss: Rs 205 | Upside 9.5%

Rallis India Limited gained more than 5 percent after the trading was halted on March 13. The stock is trading above its 100 and 200-Days EMA. We recommend buying the stock above Rs 215 with a stop loss of Rs 205 and a target of Rs 229.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.