Hot Stocks | Sunflag Iron, Elecon Engineering, DB Corp poised for 14-16% short-term returns

Bet on these three stocks for next 2-3 weeks

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

By Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst at Swastika Investmart

Nifty recently respected its 20-day moving average (20-DMA), showing potential strength. To confirm further upward momentum, Nifty needs to cross the 19,825 level. Once above this, we can anticipate a move towards 19,950–20,000 range. However, if Nifty slips below its 20-DMA of 19,600, it might indicate a correction towards 19,300-18,888 levels.

Similarly, Bank Nifty is also showing respect for its 20-DMA, but the 45,800–46,200 range is currently acting as a strong supply zone. A break above this range could trigger a short-covering rally towards 46,500–47,000 zone. On the downside, if Bank Nifty falls below 45,400, a profit booking towards 44,500 might be expected.

The market's movement will be influenced by FIIs' flow, given their recent net selling trend. However, the broader markets are performing well, and individual stocks may show movements tied to the ongoing earnings season.

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 240.6 | Stop-Loss: Rs 220 | Target: Rs 274 | Return: 14 percent

The counter is exhibiting a classical uptrend with a breakout of a symmetrical triangle formation accompanied by strong trading volumes. The overall structure is highly bullish, as it remains above its crucial moving averages.

Looking ahead, the immediate resistance lies at Rs 250, and if this level is surpassed, there is a potential for a run-up towards Rs 270+ levels in the near future. Conversely, during any correction, a significant support level to watch for is Rs 220.

Elecon Engineering Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 782.6 | Stop-Loss: Rs 725 | Target: Rs 894 | Return: 14 percent

The counter has a strong bullish setup where it witnessed a breakout of a triangle formation on the longer timeframe. It has created a strong base at Rs 710.

Both the RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicators are supportive of the current strength in the stock's momentum.

On the upside, Rs 800 is an immediate resistance area; above this, we can expect a run-up towards Rs 860 levels in the near term. On the downside, Rs 725 is major support in any correction.

DB Corp: Buy | LTP: Rs 229 | Stop-Loss: Rs 210 | Target: Rs 266 | Return: 16 percent

The counter exhibits a classical bullish setup, characterized by the breakout of a Bullish Flag formation. Furthermore, it is currently trading above its crucial moving averages, further affirming the bullish sentiment. The momentum indicators are also indicating a positive stance, adding to the strength of the current trend.

Looking ahead, the immediate target levels on the upside are Rs 240 and Rs 260. If the bullish momentum continues, the counter may aim for these levels in the near future.

On the downside, a key support level to watch is Rs 210, which is expected to provide immediate support during any potential corrections.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.