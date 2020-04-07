Hot Stocks | Sun Pharma, Just Dial can give up to 14% return 3-4 weeks

Sameet Chavan

During the previous week, the proceedings started with a strong cut on Monday and despite some pullback in the following session markets once again resumed their downward trajectory.

Eventually, the truncated week ended with nearly seven percent cut from the previous weekly close.

As we all know, markets are being driven by fear and till the coronavirus pandemic does not subside, the pain is likely to stay in the market.

Traders are advised not to create aggressive bets, especially leveraged positions in such kind of environment.

Last week, India VIX cooled off considerably from a 12-year high, which is the only sign of relief because it indicates the possibility of volatility reducing and thereby, shrinking the overall range of the market.

It would be important to see how things pan out over the weekend with respect to coronavirus.

As far as levels are concerned, 8,000 followed by 7,800 would be seen as immediate supports, whereas on the higher side, if the market has to see some relief, the Nifty needs to surpass 8,300-8,400 convincingly.

In the recent past, financial stocks have been facing terrible selloff and last week too, we saw tremendous underperformance from this space.

Moreover, it would be unfair not to mention the stupendous rally in pharma stocks on the last day of the week. It has been the safe-haven space for traders and investors in the recent meltdown and now it increases the possibility of the multi-year pain ending for this basket.

Here are two stock recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks:

Sun Pharma | Buy | LTP: Rs 376.45 | Target price: Rs 404 | Stop loss: Rs 357 | Upside: 7 percent

The entire pharma space has been the knight in the shining armour for the market participants in the recent carnage.

This laggard sector has not only showed reluctance to fall but also saw a stupendous rally in the last few sessions, especially on last Friday.

It would be too early to comment on this, but we may see early signs of revival for this basket after the underperformance of nearly five years.

Sun Pharma gave a decisive breakout from key short-term moving averages along with sizable volumes.

Just Dial | Buy | LTP: Rs 300.50 | Target price: Rs 342 | Stop loss: Rs 284.20 | Upside: 14 percent

This stock has corrected sharply in the recent turmoil and posted its all-time low of Rs 250 in the last week of March.

Looking at the last few days’ price action, it appears that the correction has halted for a while.

On April 1, we saw the first sign of strength as prices managed to close above the 5-day exponential moving average for the first time in the last few weeks.

In addition, the RSI-smoothed oscillator has confirmed a positive crossover in extreme oversold territory.

Hence, we expect the stock to give some relief in the next few days.

Although the market environment does not suit positions on the long side, we are advising this stock with strict stop losses.

One can look to buy for a target of Rs 342 in the coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 284.20.

(Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking)

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.