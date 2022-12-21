 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Speciality Restaurants, Heritage Foods, Confidence Petroleum may fetch 17-21% return in short term. Here's why

Pravesh Gour
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST

Confidence Petroleum is in a classical up move, as it has given a breakout of long consolidation in the last trading session on robust volumes and surged above all the important simple moving averages, indicating inherent strength in the counter.

The Nifty50 sees support at 18,244 followed by a profit-booking, and 18,133–18,080 as the next critical demand zone. The buy-on-dip texture is likely to continue until the index trades above the 18,080 level.

However, it has to reclaim its 20-DMA (day moving average) of 18,540 to nullify the bearish setup. On the downside, if it slips below 18,080, then we can expect a trend reversal.

The Bank Nifty is holding its 20-DMA on a closing basis, and 42,950–42,735 is the next demand zone. On the upside, the 9-DMA of 43,600 is a critical hurdle; above this, we can expect fresh momentum, while if it slips below the 42,735 level, then we may see any meaningful correction.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Speciality Restaurants: Buy | LTP: Rs 234 | Stop-Loss: Rs 210 | Target: Rs 284 | Return: 21 percent

The counter has broken a trend-line resistance on the daily chart and has a strong bullish setup. It has retested its previous breakout level of Rs 188 after hitting a fresh all-time high.