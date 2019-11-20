Hot Stocks: Short-term trend bullish, but 12,000 still a strong hurdle for Nifty

Shitij Gandhi

Volatility once again gripped the Indian market as a tug of war between the bulls and bears kept the benchmark indices in a specific range.

However, on the back of continuous buying in PSU banks, heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bharti Airtel, the Nifty managed to close above 11,900 levels.

On the derivatives front, call writers at 11,900 strike were seen covering their short position along with fresh additions of open interest in puts.

On the higher side, 12,000 should act as a strong hurdle for Nifty spot as call writers are holding more than 23 lakh shares.

On the technical front, both indices are trading in a rising channel, with the formation of higher tops and higher bottoms, which suggests that the short term trend is likely to remain bullish.

As long as Nifty is holding above the 11,800-mark, the trend is likely to remain bullish. On the higher side, any decisive move above 12,000 level will accelerate the buying momentum towards 12,100.

Here is a list of three stocks which we think are good buy options at current levels for a holding period of one-to-three weeks:

REC Limited: Buy | LTP: Rs 143.20 | Target: Rs 152.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 135 | Upside: 8 percent

The stock has recovered sharply from Rs 122 level and once again regained the momentum above its long-term moving averages on daily interval.

At the current juncture, the stock has formed a cup and handle pattern on daily interval and also managed to give breakout above the pattern formation.

On a shorter time frame, the stock has given a breakout above the falling trend line and managed to close above the key resistance levels of Rs 140.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 141-143 for the upside target of Rs 152.50 with a stop loss below Rs 135.

City Union Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 215.30 | Target: Rs 235 | Stop Loss: Rs 200 | Upside: 10 percent

From the last three months, the stock has been consistently maintaining its uptrend and seen trading in a rising channel.

On the daily interval, however, from the last fifteen trading sessions, it has been consolidating in a range of Rs 205-215.

This week, the stock has witnessed breakout above the consolidation zone with higher volumes which suggests for further upside in prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 213-216 for the upside target of Rs 235 with a stop loss below Rs 200.

Century Textiles & Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 448.70 | Target: Rs 495 | Stop Loss: Rs 410 | Upside: 12 percent

From the last five weeks, huge volatility has been witnessed in this stock within a broader range of Rs 375-435. But this week, we have witnessed a fresh breakout into the prices above the key resistance level of Rs 440 along with marginally higher volumes.

Additionally, the positive divergences on secondary oscillators also point towards more upside in the coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 440-443 for the upside target of Rs 495 with a stop loss below Rs 410.

(The author is Senior Technical Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities)