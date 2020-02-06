Hot Stocks | REC, United Breweries, Oil India can give up to 9% returns in short-term

Rohan Patil

A sharp V-shape reversal rally has brought bulls back into action and helped the benchmark to close above the 12,000-mark.

Nifty50 has almost run 450 points in three days after the Budget-day fall and has invalidated its short-term bearish structure.

Bank Nifty has also witnessed smart recovery from its recent low and closed well above 31,000 level.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the major contributors among the private sector banks and SBI was the front runner among the state-run banks.

Benchmark index Nifty, on February 5, recovered almost 100 points from its intraday low and closed above its smaller degree horizontal trendline.

Nifty50, on the daily chart, has witnessed its downward sloping trendline breakout which was connected by joining the highs of January 20 and January 30 on the daily time frame.

Despite the bearish pattern setup in terms of the monthly candlestick, the overall structure didn’t seem to change much as Nifty continues to trade in higher high higher low formation on the monthly timeframe.

When we shift our attention towards the weekly chart, it can be observed that Nifty is closely following its upward rising trendline which is connected with a rising channel pattern.

As the market is inching higher, there is an upward shift in support level which is placed at 11,700, which is supported by a horizontal trendline.

A breach of 11,700-mark will test upward rising trendline support near 11,500 level. Fibonacci projection suggests 12,475 will be the next resistance to watch out for the February month expiry.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

REC | Buy | LTP: Rs 151 | Target: Rs 164.50 | Stop loss: Rs 143.50 | Upside: 9%

After a broad base consolidation for more than six months, REC has witnessed a breakout of 'falling channel pattern' on the weekly timeline.

Prices are currently sustaining above its trendline support and looking steady to move ahead.

Currently, prices are sailing above all its major exponential moving averages, which is positive for the stock.

On the weekly frame, momentum oscillator RSI (14) has given a breakout of its horizontal trendline and is currently reading above 55-level with a positive crossover.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 149.50-152 for the target of Rs 164.50 with a stop loss below Rs 143.50 on daily closing basis.

United Breweries (UBL) | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,314.60 | Target: Rs 1,415 | Stop loss: Rs 1,260 | Upside: 8%

After a prolong consolidation this stock has completed its throwback near its trendline support on monthly interval.

The previous two-months' candlestick pattern with long trailing tail suggests the stock has completed its basing formation near Rs 1,250 odd levels.

Currently, prices are sailing above all its major exponential moving averages, which is positive for the stock.

Weekly RSI (14) has completed its rounding bottom formation and is currently reading above 50-level with positive crossover.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,308 - 1,320 for the target of Rs 1,415 with a stop loss below Rs 1,260 on the daily closing basis.

Oil India | Buy | LTP: Rs 129.80 | Target: Rs 141 | Stop loss: Rs 122 | Upside: 9%

On the weekly chart, the stock has formed a “bullish ABCD harmonic pattern”, and is currently trading above its potential reversal zone (PRZ).

The stock has formed a bullish morning star candlestick pattern. This pattern is recognized as a bullish reversal pattern.

On the weekly timeframe, momentum oscillator RSI (14) observation is suggesting a double bottom reversal pattern which is formed at around 30-level, which is also considered as an oversold zone.

(The author is a Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.