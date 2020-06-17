App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hot Stocks | Rallis India, Berger Paints, Godrej Agrovet could return around 10% in 3-4 weeks

From the derivative front, call writers were seen adding hefty open interest at 10000 call strike which should act as a strong hurdle for the Nifty.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

It’s been a highly volatile week for Indian market so far, as tug of war between the bulls and bears on the back of mixed global cues kept the Nifty in a broader range of 10,000-9,700.

However, on the downside, marginal put writing was observed at 9,800 & 9,700 strikes which would act as immediate support.

On the technical front as well, the secondary oscillators suggest that volatility will grip the markets in the coming sessions with expectation of stock-specific action.

As far as NiftyBank is concerned, we believe that 19,600-20,600 would be the consolidation range for the index and any side break will give further direction to the market.

Here is a list of top 3 stocks that could give 10-13% returns in the next 3-4 weeks:

Rallis India: Buy| LTP: Rs 266|Target: Rs 295| Stop Loss: Rs 240| Upside 11%

From the last three months, the stock has been consolidating in a range of Rs 200-230 with prices holding well above its short and long-term moving averages on the daily charts.

The prolonged consolidation has formed a rectangle pattern on the charts. This week, the stock has given a consolidation breakout above the defined range with marginally higher volumes.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 260-265 levels for the upside target of 295 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 240.

Godrej Agrovet: Buy| LTP: Rs 426| Target: Rs 483| Stop Loss: Rs 385| Upside 13%

After dropping to 300 levels in late March 2020, the stock recovered smartly from its lows and once again managed to gain momentum above its 100-Days Exponential Moving Average on the daily charts.

Additionally, the momentum into the prices has occurred with large volumes after prolong consolidation of nearly seven weeks.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 420-425 levels for the upside target of Rs 483 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 385.

Berger Paints (I): Buy| LTP: Rs 505| Target Rs 555| Stop Loss: Rs 468| Upside 10%

The stock has been consistently holding well above its short and long term moving averages on the daily charts. From a technical point, the stock has formed a Cup and Handle pattern on the daily charts with prices on the verge of fresh breakout above the pattern formation.

The positive divergences on the secondary oscillators suggest the next upside swing into the prices. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 500-505 for the upside target of 555 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 468.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:25 am

