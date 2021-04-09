Hot Stocks: PI Industries & Tata Chemicals could give over 10% return in short term

Nifty50 on the weekly time frame has been in a consolidation mode for the past four weeks and has managed to hold above the 20-week SMA on a closing basis.

On the daily time frame, we can see the prices hovering around the 20-Day SMA. On the options open interest front (15 April 2021 expiry), huge participation and open interest addition are seen in the 15,200 Call.

On the Put side, open interest addition and participation were seen in the 14500 Put contracts. Thus, going ahead, we can expect the broader range of the Nifty to be between 14500-15200.

On the technical front, the ADX plotted on the weekly time frame can be seen moving lower, indicating a lack of strength, as the index moves in a sideways range.

On the upside, the key resistance levels are 15000-15050, if the index sustains above this level, we might see the index head higher towards 15220-15430 (resistance zone and Previous swing high).

The key support level for Nifty in the short term is 14600, followed by 14264, which is the 3 week low.

To sum it all up, currently, the index seems to be moving in a range. The key level to watch for on the upside is 15000-15050. If the index breaks above this level, we can expect acceleration in the bullish momentum that will take the prices towards 15220-15430.

The above analysis will not hold true if the index breaches and closes below the 14600 mark. If this level is breached, we might see the index move lower and test 14260.

Here is a list of top stocks ideas for the next 3-4 weeks based on the closing price of 8 April:

Navin Fluorine International: Buy | LTP: Rs 3047 | Target: Rs 3153 | Stop Loss: Rs 2846 | Upside 4%

Navin Fluorine on the monthly time frame can be seen forming a higher high higher low pattern since October 2020. For the past 20 weeks, the stock has been moving in a range.

This up move was backed by above-average volume, indicating participation as the price’s breakout of a consolidation.

On the technical front, RSI on the weekly time frame is placed above the 50 levels and is moving higher, indicating the presence of momentum in the bullish trend.