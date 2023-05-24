Hot Stocks | Paytm, Apollo Tyres, TVS Motor may fetch up to 16% return in short term

Stock

The Nifty index shows a strong bullish momentum as it respects its 20-day moving average (20-DMA). However, it still faces a significant hurdle at the level of 18,450. Once this level is surpassed, we can hope for further rise towards the range of 18,630 to 18,700.

In terms of support levels, the immediate support lies at the 9-DMA of 18,270, followed by the 20-DMA of 18,171.

The Bank Nifty is consolidating around the 44,000 mark. There are indications of a potential breakthrough of its all-time high at 44,152. If this level is surpassed, the next target levels to watch out for would be 44,444 and 45,000.

On the downside, the 20-DMA of around 43,500 is a crucial support level that needs to be monitored.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Apollo Tyres: Buy | LTP: Rs 379 | Stop-Loss: Rs 355 | Target: Rs 420 | Return: 11 percent

The counter is in a classical uptrend. It has witnessed a breakout of a triangle formation on the daily chart, accompanied by significant volume. Breakouts from chart patterns, such as triangles, are often seen as bullish signals, indicating a potential continuation of the upward trend.

The high volume during the breakout further reinforces the significance of this move. The overall structure of the counter is very lucrative as it is trading above all its important moving averages.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is also positively poised, whereas MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is supporting the current strength.

It has a psychological resistance level of Rs 400. Psychological levels are often significant price levels that can influence market sentiment and act as barriers to further the price advancement. If the price manages to break above the Rs 400 resistance level with conviction, it suggests increased bullish momentum and the potential for further upside. In the near term, this could lead to a target price of Rs 420 or even higher.

On the downside, if there is a correction, the major support level is identified at Rs 355.

TVS Motor Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,261 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,220 | Target: Rs 1,334 | Return: 6 percent

The counter has witnessed a breakout of long consolidation with huge volume that soared above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily chart. Currently, it is trading at its all-time high level, and it has the potential to move to Rs 1,300 level in the near term.

On the downside, Rs 1,220 will act as an immediate support level. The momentum indicator MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is sustaining the current strength, and the RSI (relative strength index) is also poised favourably.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Buy | LTP: Rs 720 | Stop-Loss: Rs 650 | Target: Rs 834 | Return: 16 percent

The breakout of an ascending triangle formation is generally considered a bullish signal. This pattern consists of a flat top resistance level and upward sloping support, indicating potential buying pressure. The breakout suggests that the counter may experience further upward movement. It has also formed higher highs and higher lows patterns, and it is trading above all important moving averages. The structure of the counter becomes so lucrative for long-term investors.

On the upside, Rs 750 is the neckline and an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a move towards Rs 830. On the downside, a cluster of moving averages at around Rs 650 is a strong demand zone during any correction.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.