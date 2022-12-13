 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Orient Cement, MSTC, PCBL can give at least 10% return in short term, here's why

Nandish Shah
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

Orient Cement is on the verge of breaking out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart, adjoining the highs of September 20 and November 9, 2022.

Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst at HDFC Securities

The short term trend remains positive as Nifty managed to close above its 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) which is currently placed at 18,450 odd levels. Moreover, Nifty also closed above its previous swing close of 18,410 (November 16) which would interchange its role as a support. In the Option segment, Puts being written at 18,300-18,400 levels which coincides with the Monday’s intraday low of 18,350 odd levels.

Therefore, on the downside, 18,350-18,450 could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty and short-term trend will remain positive till Nifty is trading above 18,350 levels.

A move below 18,350 can take the Nifty further down to the previous swing lows of 18,133.

All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve as it wraps up a two-day FOMC meeting and pronounces its verdict on interest rates' pace and magnitude.

On the upside, 18,665-18,729 could act as an immediate resistance for Nifty. Nifty may see sharp upside momentum once Nifty manages to surpass 18,729 convincingly.