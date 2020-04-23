Hot Stocks | Oil India, PVR look weak on technical charts, here's why

Rohan Patil

The bearish candlestick setup of the previous two days was partially disturbed by the strong up move in Nifty on April 22.

During the last eight trading sessions, the benchmark index was squeezed in a range of 8,900 to 9,350.

Nifty is currently trading in a bullish zigzag formation which is volatile in nature.

On April 20, Nifty's up move was capped at around 9,390 which is 38.20 percent Fibonacci retracement from an all-time high of 12,430 to a recent intermediate low of 7,511.

Nifty's weekly chart seems to be improving after a straight vertical fall and momentum oscillator RSI (14) is currently just above 30 levels and the majority of stocks are showing significant oversold rally, so one cannot negate a sharp rally in benchmark index in coming days.

Bank Nifty, on the daily chart, seems to have completed its intermediate third wave at 16,116 and currently, we are on the fourth wave which is likely in a Zigzag formation.

From the bottom of 16,116, the banking index witnessed a sharp rise till 21,462 and again slipped for almost 4,000 points.

This fall is almost 78.80 percent Fibonacci Retracement from a low of 16,116 to the intermediate top at 21,462.

The current chart formation suggests the banking index is likely to complete its bearish ABCD harmonic pattern at 22,637 which will be 127.20 percent retracement of 21,462 to 17,143 level.

India VIX resumed its downward journey after two days of up move. It closed below 43 levels with a gain of 5 percent.

Overall, Nifty is trading within the Ascending Triangle formation on a daily chart; breakout on either side will open the gate for the next range.

In case Nifty violates its upward rising trendline, placed around 8,800-mark, undergoing sideways trend will shift its paddle to negative territory and on the higher side break of 9,400 level will witness a breakout of Ascending Triangle pattern and will push Nifty towards 9.800 level.

Here are three stock recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks:

Oil India | Sell | LTP: Rs 86.70 | Target price: Rs 76 | Stop loss: Rs 93 | Downside: 12.34%

On the daily chart, Oil India has given a rising wedge pattern breakdown. Currently, the price has drifted below its 21-day EMA and is looking weak on the daily chart.

The stock formed bearish engulfing bearish pattern on April 20, which holds our negative view on the stock.

The counter is trading in a lower high lower low formation on a weekly chart and is reading below all its major exponential moving averages.

Traders can short the stock in a range of Rs 86 – 87.20.

PVR | Sell | LTP: Rs 994 | Target price: Rs 845 | Stop loss: Rs 1,070 | Downside: 15%

PVR is trading in lower low lower high formation on a daily time frame which indicates the ongoing negative trend for the counter.

The counter is trading below its trendline resistance on the weekly intervals and is reading below all its major exponential moving averages.

It has currently completed its pullback and seems geared for its next leg of fall.

The counter is likely to underperform the benchmark index which is visible on the Relative Strength (RS) indicator on a weekly interval.

Traders can short the stock in the range of Rs 985 - 1,000.

Muthoot Finance | Buy | LTP: Rs 767 | Target price: Rs 840 | Stop loss: Rs 700 | Upside: 9.51%

The stock has witnessed a breakout of its consolidation pattern on the daily pattern. The breakout of April 22 has pushed the price above its 50 and 100-day exponential moving average on the daily interval.

Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading above 50 levels with positive crossover on the cards.

Currently, price is trading above its trendline support and is sustaining above its 21-day EMA on the daily intervals.

The stock has taken the support of its upward rising trendline and appears to be ready for accelerating on the higher side.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 757 - 762.

(The author is a technical analyst at Bonanza Portfolio)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.