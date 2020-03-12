Hot Stocks: Nifty trading near 200-EMA, stiff resistance around 10,750

On the higher side, the index will continue to face hurdles around the 10750 level. In the case of sharp short-covering, Nifty may go to 11000 levels.
Rohan Patil
The market continued to extend its losing streak for the fourth straight week as the index fell almost 17 percent from an all-time high of 12,430 to low of 10,294.45 on 9th March 2020.
Four unfilled continuation gap from 12,000 to 10,300 levels, this structure surely indicates bears are dominating bulls.
On the March 11, the benchmark index recovered from its day's lowest point but couldn't sustain above 10,500 level and closed well below the said level.
The daily RSI (14) has drift below 20-level which is an oversold level for the indicator, so a sharp pullback at the current junction cannot be ruled out.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to reduce bank rate by 50 basis points to 0.25 percent," the Bank of England said in a statement on Wednesday.
The announcement follows a similar decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week. This emergency interest rate cut is attempted to limit the negative impact on the economy from COVID-19.
The Nifty50 is trading near a 200-week exponential moving average with indicators near oversold level. This revives hope for some bounce back in the coming sessions.
The current chart formation suggests that Nifty may find major support at around 10,250 level which is well supported with a Fibonacci ratio.
However, on the higher side, the index will continue to face hurdles around the 10750 level. In the case of sharp short-covering, Nifty may go to 11000 levels.
Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-9% returns in the next 3-4 weeks:
IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd: BUY| CMP: Rs.2511 | Target: Rs 2745| Stop Loss: Rs.2380| Upside 9%
After witnessing a breakout from the Pole Flag pattern, IndiaMart is showing consistency towards the upside. Since its listing, the stock is trading in a higher high, and higher low formation on the weekly time frame.
Prices have outperformed the benchmark index even in this bearish scenario which can be visible on the Relative Strength (RS) indicator.
The 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is acting as an anchor point for the stock on a daily scale. The counter is nicely poised above its 21 & 50-week- exponential moving average, which is positive for the prices in the short to medium-term.
City Union Bank has breached its almost 18-month long upward rising channel pattern and is currently trading below its support level on the weekly timeline.The majority of indicators & oscillators are negatively poised and are looking week to drift further. The stock is trading below its 50-week exponential moving average and a sharp fall in the stock has forced prices to breach its upward rising trendline support.Furthermore, prices have breached its multi-year upward rising trendline support, this structure surely indicates bears are dominating bulls.
Traders can short the stock in the range of 202.90 – 202 for the target of 186.20, and a stop loss can be placed above 211.50 on the daily closing basis.
BEML: Sell| CMP: Rs.630| Target: Rs 585 | Stop Loss: Rs.657| Downside 7%
After a prolong consolidation, BEML has witnessed a rectangle pattern breakdown on the weekly time frame and is currently underperforming the benchmark index which is visible on the Relative Strength (RS) indicator.
Rectangle pattern normally acts as a continuation pattern and looking at the past trend of the BEML stock price, we can expect that price would further drift lower.
Majority of indicator & Oscillator and negatively poised and looking week to drift further. Traders can short the stock in a range of Rs 633 - 630 for the target of Rs 585, and a stop loss can be placed above Rs 657 on a daily closing basis.
(The author is Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!