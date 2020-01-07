Hot Stocks | Nifty may fall further; two stocks you can buy for short-term gains

Vinay Rajani

In the last three weeks, Nifty has found resistance around 12,300-odd levels multiple times.

The resistance of 12,300 was derived from the upward sloping channel on the weekly charts of Nifty. Trend-line adjoining weekly tops of August 31, 2018, and June 7, 2019, projected a resistance around 12,300 and the same acted as a reversal point recently.

Nifty has violated the crucial supports of its 20 and 50-DMA. Now the immediate support for the Nifty is seen at the previous bottoms placed in the range of 11,800-11,830.

Any level below 11,800 could take Nifty towards its 200-DMA support, currently placed at 11,591.

Oscillators have been forming negative divergence from the last two peaks that Nifty formed on the daily charts.

These previous two peaks were formed on November 28 at 12,158 and on December 20 at 12,294. Negative divergences always require a price support violation to confirm the bearish trend reversal.

By breaking down below 12,100 support, Nifty has confirmed the short-term bearish trend. Resistance for the Nifty has now shifted downward to 12,180 odd levels.

The technical setup for Bank Nifty is looking weaker than Nifty. The risk-reward ratio for taking short positions seems higher in Bank Nifty.

Immediate support is seen at 31,000 odd level, below which the Index could move down to its 200-DMA currently placed at 29,937.

Indicators and oscillators have turned bearish on the short-term charts.

Defensive sectors like IT, pharma and FMCG could outperform in this kind of scenario. High beta sectors like banking and auto would remain under pressure.

Gold has entered into bullish momentum and depreciating rupee against the dollar would lead to more appreciation in Indian gold prices and listed ETF prices.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we believe that the benchmark indices have broken down below crucial support levels.

Nifty and Bank Nifty are expected to extend the fall in the coming days.

Supports for the Nifty are seen at 11,800 and 11,591, while supports for Bank Nifty are placed at 31,000 and 29,950 odd levels.

Here are two buy and one sell calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

Gujarat State Petronet | Buy | LTP: Rs 237.50 | Target: Rs 254 | Stop loss: Rs 222 | Upside: 7%

The stock has registered fresh all-time highs. Bullish Cup and Handle breakout with rising volumes are witnessed on weekly charts.

The stock has broken out from the last 5 months of price consolidation and is placed above all important moving average parameters.

Indicators and oscillators like DMI and MACD have also turned bullish on the long-term charts.

NIIT Technologies | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,654 | Target: Rs 1,750 | Stop loss: Rs 1,573 | Upside: 6%

The stock has broken out from the bullish “flag” pattern on the daily charts and has registered fresh all-time highs with decent volumes.

IT sector is likely to do well, especially when the rupee is depreciating against the dollar. Moving average and oscillator setup is bullish on the charts.

IndusInd Bank | Sell | LTP: Rs 1,470.90 | Target: Rs 1,397 | Stop loss: Rs 1,538 | Downside: 5%

The stock has broken below the crucial upward sloping trend line support. It has closed below its 200-DMA with higher volumes.

The banking index looks weak on the charts. On the hourly charts, the stock price has given breakdown from a bearish head and shoulder pattern.

(The author is Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC securities)