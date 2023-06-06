Hot Stocks | NELCO, Nuvoco Vistas, Orient Cement may fetch double-digit returns in short term

Market

The Nifty remained in a 55-point band on June 5 after a gap-up opening on the back of strong global cues. At close, Nifty was up by 60 points at 18,594. Primary and intermediate trend of the Nifty remains positive as Nifty has been holding above 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA (exponential moving average).

The benchmark index has been forming bullish higher-top-higher-bottom candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Momentum oscillators like RSI (relative strength index 11) and MFI (money flow index 10) on the weekly chart suggest strength in the current bullish trend. Therefore, we believe that this uptrend in the Nifty is likely to continue for the coming days.

The index has been holding above the upward slopping trend line, adjoining the lows of March 28, 2023 and May 19, 2023. This trend line offers the support at 18,450, which also coincides with previous swing high of 18,458 on the daily chart. Moreover 11-day EMA is placed at 18,477 levels.

On the derivative side, we have seen aggressive Put writing at 18,400-18,500 levels. Therefore, on the downside, these levels could now be considered as an immediate support for the Nifty.

On the upside, swing high of 18,662 (May 30, 2023) could act as an immediate resistance for Nifty. Above 18,662, Nifty could move towards next resistance of 18,888 (all-time high) and go beyond. Traders are advised to hold longs with trailing stoploss of 18,400 in Nifty on the closing basis.

Here are three recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks:

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Buy | LTP: Rs 361.8 | Stop-Loss: Rs 340 | Target: Rs 385-402 | Return: 11 percent

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of September 20, 2022 and February 8, 2023.

Primary and intermediate trend turned positive as the stock price has closed above its 200-day EMA. Momentum Oscillators - RSI (11) and MFI(10) is sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

Orient Cement: Buy | LTP: Rs 140.2 | Stop-Loss: Rs 130 | Target: Rs 152-160 | Return: 14 percent

The stock price has broken out on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the weekly highs of February 11, 2022 and January 6, 2023.

Cement as a sector is looking strong on the daily chart. Plus DI (directional indicator) is trading above minus DI while ADX (average directional index) line is placed above 25, indicating stock price is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.

NELCO: Buy | LTP: Rs 633.10 | Stop-Loss: Rs 598 | Target: Rs 675-710 | Return: 12 percent

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where stock price has closed at highest level since April 28. It has also broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the daily chart.

Stock price has been taking support at 20-day EMA. Momentum Oscillators - RSI (11) and MFI(10) is sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.