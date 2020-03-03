Hot Stocks | Mindtree can give a 10% return in the short term

Nagaraj Shetti

After panic selling of February 28, Nifty witnessed high volatility on March 2 within a wild high low range movement of around 300 points. The index finally closed the day lower by around 69 points.

A long-range negative candle was formed on March 2 within a high low range of 11,433-11,036. This shows weakness with high volatility in the market.

Nifty has now reached a key lower support of 11,000, as per the concept of change in polarity. The lower range of 11,000-10,900 is expected to act as strong support for the market as per long-term charts such as weekly and monthly timeframe.

This level is going to be crucial for the bulls to make a comeback.

The formation of a long-range bear candle in Nifty near the crucial lower supports after a reasonable decline indicates a possibility of an important bottom reversal in the market. But we need a confirmation of bottom reversal to act on the positive bias.

The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. But, being placed at the crucial lower support zone, one may expect an upside bounce in the market from the lows. The confirmation of bottom reversal could open up a sharp upside bounce in the market from the lows.

One may wait for the market to show confirmation of the near-term bottom reversal at the mentioned lows to create a long position in the index or stocks.

Here are two stock recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks:

Mindtree | Buy | LTP: Rs 997.55 | Target price: Rs 1,100 | Stop loss: Rs 922 | Upside: 10.27%

Mindtree has been moving in a consistent upward move over the last many weeks. The stock price has moved up as per the positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms.

The recent decline of the three sessions has been overtaken sharply on the upside in the last session. Hence, the recent low of Rs 926 could now be considered as a higher bottom of the positive sequence.

One may look to buy Mindtree at the current market price and add more on dips down to Rs 960 for the upside target of Rs 1,100 over the next 3-4 weeks. Place a stop loss at Rs 922.

Jubilant Foodworks | Sell | LTP: 1,654.95 | Target price: Rs 1,530 | Stop loss: Rs 1,755 | Downside: 7.55%

The stock, as per the daily timeframe, indicates a sharp negative reversal pattern.

After moving into a sideways range movement in the last few sessions, the stock witnessed sharp weakness in the last session and closed lower.

We also observe the formation of a lower top at Rs 1,922. The last two sessions' decline has accompanied a rise in the volume, which indicates a possible buildup of short positions. The daily 14 period RSI shows a negative indication.

One may look to create a sell position in the stock at the current market price and look to add more on rise up to Rs 1,720 and wait for the downside target of Rs 1,530 in the next 3-4 weeks. Place a stop loss at Rs 1,755.

(The author is Technical and Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.