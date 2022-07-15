Hot Stocks | Minda Corporation, KEC International, Dr Reddy's Labs can fetch up to 27% return in short term. Here's why

On a weekly timeframe, prices are forming an inside bar, which suggests a decrease in volatility. Prices on daily time frame are at the six-day low, however, it is sustaining above its 20-day moving average (DMA) which confirms the consolidation in the prices.

RSI plotted on the daily time frame is below 50 mark indicating the lack of momentum in the prices.

Prices can face 15,660 as its immediate support level which is its prior week's low followed by 15,500 as a key support. On the flip side 16,275 would act as an immediate resistance for the prices followed by 16,550 i.e. 20 weeks SMA as its crucial resistance.

We can witness a spring compression between 16,275 - 15,660 levels, where we can experience a strong move in the prices if we see a breakout of either side.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Minda Corporation: Buy | LTP: Rs 225.15 | Stop-Loss: Rs 195 | Target: Rs 287 | Return: 27 percent

On weekly timeframe, Minda Corporation showed a strong bounce on the upside in June 2022 by forming a Hammer candle, which took support from the trendline. The trendline was respected since November 2020. Prices in the previous week have sustained above 20 weeks simple moving average (SMA), which have always acted as a support to prices.

Around the level of Rs 180, we can spot change in the polarity by the prices. We can spot prices have crossed the very prior swing high from Rs 218 (May 2022) to Rs 163.5 (June 2022) which can negates the lower low, lower high formation pattern.

On daily timeframe, we witnessed that prices crossed the hurdle of Rs 206.55 (May 18, 2022) this week which lead the Head and Shoulder pattern to fail.

In relative strength index (RSI) plotted on weekly time frame, we can spot positive reversal in the prices which indicates bullish momentum in the prices.

Going forward, we expect prices to rise above till the level of Rs 287. We would recommend to follow a strict stop-loss of Rs 195 on the closing basis.

KEC International: Buy | LTP: Rs 455.85 | Stop-Loss: Rs 400 | Target: Rs 550 | Return: 20 percent

On weekly time frame of KEC, we can spot that prices have taken multiple support from the 50 percent of Fibonacci retracement level of prior advance from Rs 155 level (April 2020) to Rs 550 level (October 2021). In this week, prices gave a breakout from the rectangle pattern which it had formed for past 17 weeks starting from March 2022.

We witnessed breakout of the above pattern with high volumes on daily time frame, which indicates strong participation.

The RSI plotted on daily and weekly time frame are above 50 and rising indicating strong momentum in the prices.

Prices can move higher till its prior swing high of Rs 550 levels. We recommend to place a stop-loss of Rs 400 on closing basis.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,575.40 | Stop-Loss: Rs 4,300 | Target: Rs 5,400 | Return: 18 percent

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is trading at its 6 months high level, which indicates the bullish undertone of the stock. On weekly timeframe prices have shown a bounce from its crucial support level of Rs 3,722 where price have taken support for multiple times.

On daily time frame, prices on July 11, 2022 have given a positive breakout from ascending triangle pattern with high volumes. At the same time, we can witness that prices have sustained above 200 DMA.

RSI on weekly and daily time frame is rising and above 50 indicating bullish momentum in the prices.

Going ahead, we expect prices to rise above till the level of Rs 5,400. We recommend a stop-loss of Rs 4300 on the closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.