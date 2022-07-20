Hot Stocks | Maithan Alloys, Titagarh Wagons, Ador Welding can give up to 15% return in short term

live bse live

Nifty is resuming its bullish momentum this week after a pullback where it managed to close above its previous swing high of 16,275 which may lead to further strength in the market. On the upside, 16,500-16,600 are immediate target levels while on the downside, the gap area at 16,050 will act as a strong support level.

Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) has also moved above the 60 mark which will give confidence to the bulls.

Bank Nifty is outperforming and managed to close above 35,500 level where we can expect a move towards 36,000-36,300 levels. On the downside, the 35,500-35,250 area will act as a strong demand zone.

Global cues will continue to drive the market, however, earnings session is a key factor for the Indian markets. Apart from this, crude oil, the dollar index, and FIIs' behaviour are other important factors.

If we look at the derivative data, FIIs' long exposure in the index future is still below 20 percent, therefore further scope for short covering rally.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Maithan Alloys: Buy | LTP: Rs 941.75 | Stop-Loss: Rs 870 | Target: Rs 1,084 | Return: 15 percent

The counter has witnessed a breakout of Inverse Head & Shoulder pattern formation on the daily chart and the structure also looks lucrative as it trades above its 20, and 50 days simple moving averages (SMA).

On the upside, Rs 1,030 is an immediate resistance area. Above this, we can expect a run-up towards Rs 1,084 levels in the near term. On the downside, if it breaks Rs 900, then Rs 870 is the next critical level.

Titagarh Wagons: Buy | LTP: Rs 129.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 120 | Target: Rs 148 | Return: 14 percent

The counter is witnessing a breakout of Bullish Flag formation to resume its classical uptrend. It is respecting its 9-SMA beautifully which is currently placed at Rs 120 level.

Most of the momentum indicators are positively poised and indicate further rally in this counter.

Ador Welding: Buy | LTP: Rs 796.95 | Stop-Loss: Rs 715 | Target: Rs 914 | Return: 15 percent

The counter is coming out of a long consolidation with strong volume. It looks lucrative on the daily chart. The pattern suggests an immediate target of Rs 880, while it has the potential to move further upside till Rs 914 level.

On the downside, Rs 715 will act as an immediate support level. MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is supporting the current strength whereas momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is also positively poised.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.