Hot Stocks | ITC, ICICI Bank two trading ideas for the short-term

Staying true to her words, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Union Budget which was truly like no other before.

Since the market had lightened up ahead of the event, market participants had all the reasons to grab this opportunity, hence, we saw a gargantuan move to clock probably the biggest gains ever on Budget day.

The level of exuberance kept on rising as the week progressed to clock one of the biggest weekly gains. And the real charioteer of this spellbinding move was the financial space.

Some of the banking giants took off in the week gone by as if there is no tomorrow. Now, the market has hastened towards its near-term targets with this fast and furious rally.

It would be interesting to see how it behaves this week. As far as the levels are concerned, 15,050 – 15,200 – 15,400 are the important Fibonacci levels in the upward direction, whereas, on the lower side, 14,700 – 14,500 are the key supports.

Although the banking stocks have seen the rarest weekly spurt in the week gone by, some profit-booking was witnessed last Friday.

This led to the formation of the ‘Gravestone Doji’ pattern on the daily chart of Bank Nifty. The said pattern needs confirmation of price trading below the low of the candle i.e. 35,545.

If this happens then we would probably see some profit-booking this week. Traders should take note of this and follow a stock-centric approach.

Here is one buy and one sell call for this week:

ITC | Buy | LTP: Rs 233.75 | Target price: Rs 250 | Stop loss: Rs 215 | Upside: 7%

This has been one of the favourite stocks for retail investors but has failed to live up to the expectations over the past four years.

However, the tide seems to have turned upwards for this marquee name now.

The prices stabilised around a 200-day simple moving average on the monthly chart during March 2020.

In the following months, we witnessed a good base building in the stock and finally, it has managed to come out of its slumber.

On the daily chart, we can see a good price-volume breakout from multiple resistances and on the monthly time frame, the ‘1-2-3’ pattern is clearly visible.

Traders are advised to buy on a decline towards Rs 228 – 225 for a target of Rs 250 in coming sessions.

ICICI Bank | Sell | LTP: Rs 617 | Target price: Rs 585 | Stop loss: Rs 637 | Downside: 5%

The banking space has given a stupendous move since Budget day. Undoubtedly, the broader degree trend remains strongly bullish, but since the move was extremely swift, prices have entered the overbought territory.

Last Friday, we witnessed some signs of profit-booking in this stock and the way its hourly charts are shaped up, a further corrective move cannot be ruled out.

However, the correction will not be big and at the lower levels, we are likely to see buying emerge in this stock.

Hence, only aggressive traders should look to sell with a strict stop loss. One can look to sell on a bounce towards Rs 620 – 624 for a target of Rs 585 in the coming days.

(The author is Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.